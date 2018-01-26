Access Church Wants To Help You Take Your Next Step With Jesus

By Michael Smith
If you’re looking for a church to call home, Pastor Jason Burns invites you to give Access Church a try.
In 2007, Burns and his wife, Lis, started Access as a college Bible study in their living room with 15 friends. Today, hundreds of people gather each Sunday for worship at the church’s campuses in Brandon and Lakeland.
Access Church’s mission is to help people take the next step in their relationship with Jesus. They are ready to help you discover a life-giving relationship with Christ. No matter where you are in your walk with God, you are welcome at Access Church.
Each week Access Church features modern worship services and relevant messages that people are able to apply to their daily lives. The church also has vibrant ministries for kids and youth.
The church’s small groups, Access Groups, meet in homes during the week, where people can get comfortable, share, invest, and change. The church believes that big impact results from the life-change that happens in a community, because we are not made to do life alone.
Access Church is passionate about community service and missions. In 2017, the church bought and packed 25,000 meals for hungry children in its community and different parts of the world. The Brandon Campus gave a car to a family that lost their car in the flooding after Hurricane Irma, and collected thousands of dollars in gift cards to distribute to flood victims in Lithia.
“We’re going to keep caring about the people who God cares about,” Burns said. “We’re going to keep taking what we have—our time, our energy, our money—and we’re going to keep investing it to reach more people and make a difference.”
Burns and Access Church love to give people a chance to serve in the area that they are passionate about and have been gifted by God.
“When you’re making a difference for eternity in someone’s life, that’s when you’ll know you’re living. That’s when you’ll feel fulfilled; you’ll have found your purpose,” said Burns, who is pursuing his Doctorate in Ministry from Southeastern University.
The Brandon Campus of Access Church meets on Sundays at 10 a.m. at the Campo Family YMCA at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit the church’s website at https://access.tv or email hello@access.tv.
