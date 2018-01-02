Bloomingdale Rajun’ Bull Events & More…

Pictured Above: Iris Green Realty partnered with FishHawk Creek and Stowers Elementary to award one student every quarter with a Kindness Award. This was its first one awarded to Jordyn Adams was selected. Jordyn has participated in our school community service nights and packed up donated turkey food baskets for 100 families. They just put out 140 wreaths on graves at the Sarasota Veterans Memorial.Outstanding school and Community Service = Kindness Award.
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Bass Fishing Club Looking For Members
North Tampa Bass Club is looking for new boaters and non-boaters to this friendly fishing club serving the Tampa area for 30 years. It is a draw format. Anglers and co-anglers are randomly paired and fish as a team. Established in 1988, it continues to promote the values of a friendly fishing club with the goal of education, conservation, community service and enhancing the sport of Bass Fishing.
Monthly meetings and tournaments help build camaraderie and teach new fishermen the techniques necessary to compete. NTBC is the host for the annual Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) bass tournament and started the Tampa Bay Junior Bass Club for 11-18 year olds. Meetings are the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Gaspar’s Patio bar and Grill at 8448 N. 56th St. in Temple Terrace. The next meeting will be on January 9. Visit www.northtampabassclub.com or call Steve Jarrett, President (Valrico resident) at 391-4105.
‘Running Of The Bulls’ 5K At Bloomingdale High School
The Bloomingdale Rajun’ Bull Band will hold ‘Running of the Bulls’ 5K run on Saturday, January 27 at 8 a.m. at Bloomingdale High School, 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
The race starts and finishes on the track, and all paces are welcome. Your participation will help the band raise money for instrument upgrades and maintenance.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bloomingdalebulls5k/. The fee for this event is $30. You can register at https://fitniche.com/event/running-bulls-5k/. All proceeds will go to the Bloomingdale High School Rajun’ Bull Band.
FSU Symphonic Band To Perform At Bloomingdale High School
The Florida State University symphonic band will be performing a free concert on Friday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale Senior High School, 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. This is the last concert of their tour before their Premiere Performance at the University of South Florida, which is hosting the College Band Director Association conference. The band will be performing World premieres by John Mackey and Dr. Kim Archer.
For more information please contact the band director at Bloomingdale High School, Jon Sever at jonsever@sdhc.k12.fl.us.
Spring Football At Brandon Broncos
The Brandon Broncos are currently registering football players at all levels for the spring 8 on 8 season. Spots are limited so do not delay as registration will end when all spots are filled.
Fee for the entire season is $150 and includes coaching from experienced coaches, personalized jersey and equipment rental. Register at www.brandonbroncos.org.
Boy Scout Mulch Fundraiser
Help local scouts from Troop 632 earn their way to camp. Mulch will be available for purchase until Monday, February 19 and then be delivered February 24-26 and March 2-4. Pine Bark Large Nuggets, Pine Bark Small Nuggets, Cypress and Red are all available for $4 per bag (2 Cubic Ft.). The mulch is delivered free to your home or business.
You can purchase online at http://troop632mulch.weebly.com. For more information or to mail in an order, email mulchsales632@gmail.com.
New Military Kids Club At FishHawk Creek Elementary
Mrs. Huisman is a military wife and mom with a child at FishHawk Creek Elementary (FHCE). Mrs. Gaines, a second grade teacher at FHCE, is her partner in the newly established Militlary Kids Club. They meet once a month on Thursday after school. The club is now up to 54 members. There are also other military spouses who help too.
Last month the students made welcome bags for new children entering FHC. This is an ongoing project for all new students, not just military.
They learned a few facts about the Medal Of Honor, it’s one of the only medals that can be worn around the neck. There are 13 stars in the district sky blue ribbon that represents 13 colonies and it’s the only medal that can be worn illegally if worn by a person who didn’t earn the medal.
Related
January 2, 2018
Bloomingdale Rajun’ Bull Events & More…
Pictured Above: Iris Green Realty partnered with FishHawk Creek and Stowers Elementary to award one student every quarter with a Kindness Award. This was its first one awarded to Jordyn Adams was selected. Jordyn has participated in our school community service nights and packed up donated turkey food baskets for 100 families. They just put out 140 wreaths on graves at the Sarasota Veterans Memorial.Outstanding school and Community Service = Kindness Award.
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Bass Fishing Club Looking For Members
North Tampa Bass Club is looking for new boaters and non-boaters to this friendly fishing club serving the Tampa area for 30 years. It is a draw format. Anglers and co-anglers are randomly paired and fish as a team. Established in 1988, it continues to promote the values of a friendly fishing club with the goal of education, conservation, community service and enhancing the sport of Bass Fishing.
Monthly meetings and tournaments help build camaraderie and teach new fishermen the techniques necessary to compete. NTBC is the host for the annual Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) bass tournament and started the Tampa Bay Junior Bass Club for 11-18 year olds. Meetings are the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Gaspar’s Patio bar and Grill at 8448 N. 56th St. in Temple Terrace. The next meeting will be on January 9. Visit www.northtampabassclub.com or call Steve Jarrett, President (Valrico resident) at 391-4105.
‘Running Of The Bulls’ 5K At Bloomingdale High School
The Bloomingdale Rajun’ Bull Band will hold ‘Running of the Bulls’ 5K run on Saturday, January 27 at 8 a.m. at Bloomingdale High School, 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
The race starts and finishes on the track, and all paces are welcome. Your participation will help the band raise money for instrument upgrades and maintenance.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/bloomingdalebulls5k/. The fee for this event is $30. You can register at https://fitniche.com/event/running-bulls-5k/. All proceeds will go to the Bloomingdale High School Rajun’ Bull Band.
FSU Symphonic Band To Perform At Bloomingdale High School
The Florida State University symphonic band will be performing a free concert on Friday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale Senior High School, 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. This is the last concert of their tour before their Premiere Performance at the University of South Florida, which is hosting the College Band Director Association conference. The band will be performing World premieres by John Mackey and Dr. Kim Archer.
For more information please contact the band director at Bloomingdale High School, Jon Sever at jonsever@sdhc.k12.fl.us.
Spring Football At Brandon Broncos
The Brandon Broncos are currently registering football players at all levels for the spring 8 on 8 season. Spots are limited so do not delay as registration will end when all spots are filled.
Fee for the entire season is $150 and includes coaching from experienced coaches, personalized jersey and equipment rental. Register at www.brandonbroncos.org.
Boy Scout Mulch Fundraiser
Help local scouts from Troop 632 earn their way to camp. Mulch will be available for purchase until Monday, February 19 and then be delivered February 24-26 and March 2-4. Pine Bark Large Nuggets, Pine Bark Small Nuggets, Cypress and Red are all available for $4 per bag (2 Cubic Ft.). The mulch is delivered free to your home or business.
You can purchase online at http://troop632mulch.weebly.com. For more information or to mail in an order, email mulchsales632@gmail.com.
New Military Kids Club At FishHawk Creek Elementary
Mrs. Huisman is a military wife and mom with a child at FishHawk Creek Elementary (FHCE). Mrs. Gaines, a second grade teacher at FHCE, is her partner in the newly established Militlary Kids Club. They meet once a month on Thursday after school. The club is now up to 54 members. There are also other military spouses who help too.
Last month the students made welcome bags for new children entering FHC. This is an ongoing project for all new students, not just military.
They learned a few facts about the Medal Of Honor, it’s one of the only medals that can be worn around the neck. There are 13 stars in the district sky blue ribbon that represents 13 colonies and it’s the only medal that can be worn illegally if worn by a person who didn’t earn the medal.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Community, Events, Press Releases