Citizens Honored By League Of Women Voters, Free Tax Prep & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Two Citizens Honored by League Of Women Voters Of Hillsborough County
The League of Women Voters of Hillsborough County (LWVHC) is announcing the selection of two distinguished individuals to be honored for their contributions to the local community and Florida. The following individuals will be honored at the LWVHC Lifetime Achievement Award Luncheon on Thursday, February 8 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Tampa Airport – Westshore Hotel, 4500 West Cypress St.
Geraldine McKinnon Twine: 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award. As a young wife and mother living in the segregated south of the 1960s, and in the face of social and societal obstacles, Twine defied barriers, acquired professional credentials, and attained academic degrees. Now a retired advanced registered nurse practitioner, Twine’s legacy of empowerment and drive lives on through the Geraldine Twine Endowed Scholarship providing financial support to a full-time undergraduate student studying within USF Health with a preference towards Nursing majors and members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
Joe Guidry: 2018 Sydney & Thalia Potter Civic Leadership Award. As an editorial writer at The Tampa Tribune from 1984 until the newspaper ceased publication in May 2016, Joe Guidry successfully championed environmental stewardship and wise growth management. With his pen Guidry has done as much to protect Florida’s environment. Guidry’s reasoning encouraged grass roots activists, brought new advocates to the table, and persuaded decision-makers to protect our natural resources.
Registration and more information is available at www.hclwv.org/laa.
Free Tax Preparation Assistance
Event Date: Feb 6 – April 5, By Appointment
Description of Event: Free Tax Preparation Help Offered At The Hillsborough County Extension Office
Free tax preparation assistance is available at the Hillsborough County Extension office in Seffner for individuals or families with Adjusted Gross Incomes (AGI) of $66,000 or less.
AGI does not include money contributed to tax deductible retirement plans or certain other adjustments. Last tax season’s AGI can be found on line 37 of your 2016 Form 1040 tax return.
The Extension office offers tax filers access to a self-guided tax preparation program, and one-on-one assistance from IRS trained and certified volunteers.
Appointments for the free service are required, and may be made for the following times:
• Feb 6 through April 5 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
On these designated Saturdays: Feb. 17, March 3 & 17, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Appointments must be made in advance. For more information, contact Denise Kantak, 813-744-5519 ext. 54141 or Kantakd@HCFLGov.net
Hillsborough County Extension is a cooperative service of Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners and the University of Florida and is located at 5339 County Road 579 in Seffner.
January 9, 2018
