Come Out And Try The New Fair Foods At The Florida State Fair

By Michelle Colesanti
“Surf n Turf Sundae”
Winner of the “Best Fair Entree” at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair! It has hand cut French fries, warm cheese, sour cream, thick cut bacon, topped with Sirloin Steak and sautéed Cajun Shrimp.
“Barbeque Pulled Pork Ribbon Fries”
Ribbon cut potatoes fried golden, topped with warm cheddar cheese, sour cream, fresh cooked bacon, our hickory smoked pulled pork, and sweet barbeque drizzled on top.
“Deep Fried Strawberry Shortcake”
Fresh strawberries mixed into cheesecake filling, frozen and then dipped in a sweet batter, fried to golden brown, topped with fresh whipped cream and drizzled with strawberry frosting. Oh and did we mention that it’s on a stick!
“Cowboy Cone”
A hand rolled waffle cone filled with beans, brisket or pork, and topped with cole slaw and BBQ sauce.
“Banana Frenkle Funnel Cake”
Bananas and spices blended in the cake batter that is then fried to golden brown, and topped with custard, bananas and your choice of chocolate or caramel.
Chicken & Waffle Pizza
A syrup based pie topped with fried chicken, waffle pieces, bacon, mozzarella and more syrup.
“The BIG Jerk!”
Tortilla chips layered with Island rice & beans, a thick layer of shredded jerk chicken, lettuce, Caribbean cheese sauce, topped with fresh pico de gallo. Weighs 2+ lbs.
“Chicken Parmesan Chompers”
Crunchy balls of chicken, fresh basil, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
“Bacon Cheeseburger Chompers”
Crunchy balls of bacon, ground beef, and cheddar cheese. Served with a zesty ketchup dipping sauce.
“Canadian Poutine”
Crispy fresh cut style fries, slathered in fresh melty cheddar cheese curds, and a mild Canadian brown gravy straight from Canada. Our additional options include toppings of our own pulled pork, (Rodeo Poutine) or ground beef and corn (Shepard’s Pie Poutine)…. It’s the real deal.
“Southern Catfish Sundae”
Hand cut French fries, Southern Fried Catfish, and a slightly spicy Southern remoulade sauce or tangy tartar sauce on top.
January 29, 2018
Come Out And Try The New Fair Foods At The Florida State Fair
