Develop Public Speaking Skills, Christan Writers Meet & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
AMERICAN PICKERS To Film In Florida
Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are excited to return to Florida to film episodes of the hit series AMERICAN PICKERS throughout the region this winter. AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
AMERICAN PICKERS is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Visit on Facebook: @GotAPick.
Brandon Christian Women’s Connection February Luncheon
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection February luncheon will be its annual Valentine Tea ‘Sugar and Spice’. It will take place on Monday February 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church Special Events Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15. First time guests pay $10.
This luncheon is nondenominational; all ladies are welcome. No membership required but a reservation is requested by Monday February 5. Please call Lillie at 740-0098.
Spirited Toastmaster’s Will Help Develop Your Public Speaking Skills
Are you looking to develop and grow your public speaking skills? Do you like to learn by doing? Whether you’re a ministry head or a stay-at-home parent, a retiree or someone in a career transition, you will improve yourself by building skills to express yourself in a variety of situations.
The mission of Spirited Toastmasters is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every member has the opportunity to develop their God given communication and leadership skills that they may discover the strength and self-confidence that the Holy Spirit gives us to boldly proclaim his word.
Please join in on Tuesday, February 6 at 6:30 p.m. as Spirited Toastmasters celebrates the New Year. Food, drink and dessert will be provided. Everyone is invited at 6:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center at St. Stephen Church. Please contact Tom Clemente attomclementejr@gmail.com for more information.
Brandon Christian Writers Meet
Do you have a story to share but don’t know how to start? Would you like to get your feet wet in the sea of publishing? Come meet with a great mix of successful and aspiring writers who get together monthly to learn the ropes, find inspiration and enjoy networking. The Brandon Christian Writers meet the fourth Thursday of every month at St. Andrews Methodist Church, 3315 Bryan Rd. in Brandon in Room 305 of the Family Center.
At the next meeting on February 22 will be award-winning author Ruth Ellinger speaking about ‘Fictional World Building.’
For more information and guidelines for manuscript critique, visit www.BrandonChristianWriters.wordpress.com.
Black Tie Gala To Benefit A Kids Place
A Kid’s Place Through The Looking Class Fostering Hope Black Tie Gala will be presented by Krista & Arthur Schultz on Saturday, February 17 at the Glazer Children’s Museum at 110 W. Gasparilla Plaza in Tampa.
A VIP Reception begins at 6:30 p.m.; Cocktails at 7 p.m. and dinner at 8 p.m. Enjoy dancing until 11:30 p.m. with the Shawn Brown Band. There will be a program, silent and live auctions through the night.
There is valet parking. Individual tickets are $300 per person. If you are interested in attending or becoming a sponsor, please visit http://www.akidsplacetb.org/Events/Fostering-Hope-Black-Tie-Gala-02-17-2018.
January 29, 2018
