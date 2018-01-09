Develop Your Public Speaking Skills, Enjoy Concerts & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Grammy Nominated Saxophonist Coming To United Methodist Church In Sun City Center
The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. West, is proud to welcome soprano saxophone and Grammy-nominated artist Eirinn Abu for a Friday evening concert January 19 at 7 p.m.
Eirinn Abu is a richly gifted soprano saxophone artist in the mold of Kenny G. Yet, make no mistake, Abu has his own style, and endeavors to touch people’s souls with his inspirational music. A donation of just $10 is requested at the door on the night of the concert.
For additional information, please contact Kevin Goodenow, Concert Series Coordinator, at 362-0956. To learn more about the United Methodist Church of Sun City center, please visit www.sccumc.com.
John And Kate Denner Returning To UMC In Sun City Center
The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, 1210 Del Webb Blvd. West, welcomes back John and Kate Denner for a Friday, January 26 concert at 7 p.m. John and Kate are renowned Gospel pianists and recording artists.
As a youngster, Kate directed three full-production youth musicals prior to attending and graduating from the University of Michigan, Flint, with honors with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education.
John began playing piano for The Harmonaires in 2007, and from there branched out into other areas of music, including a stint in a jazz band for three semesters at The University of Michigan, Flint, as well as a full time studio position at Moonlight Studios as Co-Producer and full time pianist, where he recorded hundreds of tracks.
A donation of just $10 is requested at the door on the night of the concert. Concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early for a good seat.
For additional information, please contact Kevin Goodenow, Concert Series Coordinator, at 362-0956. Visit at www.sccumc.com.
January 9, 2018
