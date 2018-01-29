Eye On Business: February 2018 Bloomingdale/FishHawk

Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Ribbon Cutting Will Be Held For Watts Dental
Watts Dental is a privately-owned family operated practice offering comprehensive dentistry for all your needs.
According to Jason Watts, DMD, “We see families of all ages. If you have any dental concerns, we have the answers. At Watts Dental, we focus on providing an experience that patients can feel comfortable coming to the dentist.”
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Saturday, February 17 at 5 p.m. It will be a family friendly environment with a bounce house and photo booth.
Hours are Monday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Twenty four hour emergency convenience after hours and on weekends.
Watts Dental is located at 5605 Skytop Dr. in Lithia. Visit www.WattsDentalFL.com or call 737-7370.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Offers Premium Cakes For Any Occasion
At Nothing Bundt Cakes, nine classic cake flavors including Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Red Velvet, White Chocolate Raspberry, Lemon plus a seasonal featured flavor are offered. You can choose from four different sizes.
“Each cake is made in our bakery with the finest premium ingredients including real eggs, butter and cream cheese and crowned with our signature cream cheese frosting. We offer four different sizes from full-size Bundt Cakes, perfect for sharing; miniature Bundtlets, great for gifting; and bite-sized Bundtinis®, sold by the dozen,” said owners Robert and Teresa Shuffield.
Make someone’s day with Nothing Bundt Cake. It is located in the Winthrop Plaza at 11238 Sullivan St. in Riverview. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Call 409-2394 or visit at www.nothingbundtcakes.com. You can also visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NothingBundtCakesRiverviewFL.
Award Winning Program Offered At The Bridges
The award-wining program, ‘A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls’ will be offered at The Bridges Assisted Living Community in partnership with Senior Connection Center, Inc. This free four week program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Participants will learn to view falls as controllable. They will set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, and exercise to increase strength and balance. Anyone interested in improving their balance, flexibility and strength or that have restricted activities because of falling concerns are encouraged to attend. Classes will be held every Monday and Wednesday from February 5 –February 28 from 9-11 a.m. in the Clubhouse at The Bridges. Space is limited. Please call Janet at 413-8900 for more information.
Two Year Anniversary For Be Happy Boutique
Be Happy Boutique is celebrating its two year anniversary. Within that time, it has grown to over 150 different lines of unique merchandise, most of which has a story and gives back in some form to help others in need. Be Happy Boutique started out with the intention of making the customer top priority in many ways.
By providing a cozy atmosphere upon entering the store to the personalized service for any of your shopping needs they go a step further to get to know customers and also the person they are shopping for.
Be Happy Boutique carries all price ranges in gifts and apparel, along with all sizes XS-3X.
According to owner Tonya Antaki, “The goal is to inspire any customer by simply browsing our many uplifting merchandise and home decor. The name of the store is our mission; we want our customers to feel like they are shopping among friends and enjoy their time in our store.” A few of the many things carried there are Tribal, Clara Sun Woo, Desiqual, Adore, Brighton, Anuschka hand painted leather, Lizzy James Jewelry, Dansko shoes, and Tyler Candles.
Be happy Boutique is located at 11369 Big Bend Rd. Visit behappyboutique.com.
AAA Travel Show
Join AAA for travel seminars conducted by expert travel professions on Saturday, February 17 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. It will take place at the DoubleTree Tampa Airport-Westshore at 4500 W Cypress St. in Tampa.
Receive up to $1,000 in savings or onboard credit when you attend the show.
Register to attend at AAA.com/TravelEvents or call 963-2121.
Fifteenth Anniversary For Creative World School Fishhawk
“Creative World School Fishhawk has been a proud member of this community for 15 years! As we celebrate our anniversary, we are honored to represent a legacy of enriching our community through excellence in Early Education. Creative World’s one-of-a-kind Education programs use our own Inquiry and iSTEAM curriculum to jump start curiosity and a passion for learning in every child! Our unique Exploratorium™ and specially designed classrooms provide an environment of age-appropriate learning that’s just the right size for young learners. Our facility is equipped with all the best technology and standards to ensure the health and safety of each child. We are AdvancED System Accredited which means that we observe the highest standards of excellence in Leadership, Education, and Safety. Thank you for letting us be a part of your families for the last 15 years… the future is bright!”
Campo Family YMCA Welcomes New Members To Its Visionary Leadership Team
The Campo Family YMCA is pleased to welcome Jarrod Williams and Kym Wallace to its leadership team as it continues to provide a safe place where Greater Brandon area community members can go to feel supported, improve their well-being and create meaningful experiences in their lives.
Williams serves as the center executive director where he provides management and oversight to the Campo Y’s operations/programs, advisory board, annual campaign and community relationships. He has been in the Y movement for more than seven years, with that last five at the YMCA of Greater Cleveland, as the executive director for the Sandusky Area YMCA. He also served as association executive director of youth sports and development where he was responsible for creating a nationally recognized youth basketball partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jarrod currently serves as an adviser for YMCA of the USA, helping to recreate the YMCA Youth Sports model.
As membership experience director, Wallace leads staff in providing a superior member experience at the Y. Originally from Decatur, Georgia, she learned how to swim at the Y and also served as Y summer camp counselor during college. She has held membership, wellness and development leadership roles in both the Atlanta and Dallas YMCA associations. Her experience with IBM and First American Title Lending give her just the right balance of sales and service skills to help make an already great Campo Y experience even better.
Visit www.tampaymca.org/locations/campo/ or call 684.1371.
Suncoast Credit Union Will Offer Competitively Priced Sallie Mae Smart Option Student Loans
Suncoast Credit Union announced a new partnership with Sallie Mae®, the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company, to offer students and families a responsible way to pay for college. The Sallie Mae Smart Option Student Loan® is a competitively priced and flexible private student loan. Available for students attending eligible institutions, Sallie Mae’s Smart Option Student Loan® offers competitive fixed and variable interest rates with no origination fees or prepayment penalties. Fixed rates range from 5.74 to 11.85 percent APR, while variable rates range from 3.62 to 10.54 percent APR.
“We were founded by teachers and we remain committed to the goal of higher education without the higher price tags,” said Vicki Lovett, Suncoast Credit Union’s Chief Lending Officer. “The Sallie Mae® partnership allows us to help students pay for college expenses not covered by scholarships, grants or federal loans.”
For more information, visit suncoastcreditunion.com/studentloans.
All American Title Celebrates 23 Year Anniversary
All American Title will be celebrating 23 years on Thursday, March 1 from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. at 679 W Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.
Please RSVP by Wednesday, February 21 to Vanessa at vmorgan@allamtitle.com or 943-3330. While there, you will enjoy goodies from Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Remi’s Minis, and Nothing Bundt Cakes.
Bloomingdale Chick fil-A Celebrates First Anniversary
On January 25, Paul and Tammy Holmberg welcomed members of the Brandon, Riverview and Valrico/FishHawk Chambers. Everyone got to enjoy a great Chick-fil-A breakfast while networking.
Chick-fil-A is located at 2010 Bloomingdale Ave. Call 571-0569 or visit http://www.cfarestaurant.com/brandonsouth/home.
