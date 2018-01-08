Eye On Business: January 2018 Riverview/ Apollo Beach

Business Editor Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Two Year Anniversary For Be Happy Boutique
Be Happy Boutique is celebrating its two year anniversary. Within that time, it has grown to over 150 different lines of unique merchandise, most of which has a story and gives back in some form to help others in need. Be Happy Boutique started out with the intention of making the customer top priority in many ways.
By providing a cozy atmosphere upon entering the store to the personalized service for any of your shopping needs they go a step further to get to know customers and also the person they are shopping for.
Be Happy Boutique carries all price ranges in gifts and apparel, along with all sizes XS-3X.
According to owner Tonya Antaki, “The goal is to inspire any customer by simply browsing our many uplifting merchandise and home decor. The name of the store is our mission; we want our customers to feel like they are shopping among friends and enjoy their time in our store.” A few of the many things carried there are Tribal, Clara Sun Woo, Desiqual, Adore, Brighton, Anuschka hand painted leather, Lizzy James Jewelry, Dansko shoes, and Tyler Candles.
Be happy Boutique is located at 11369 Big Bend Rd. Visit behappyboutique.com.
Award Winning Program Offered At The Bridges
The award-wining program, ‘A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls’ will be offered at The Bridges Assisted Living Community in partnership with Senior Connection Center, Inc. This free four week program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls.
Participants will learn to view falls as controllable. They will set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, and exercise to increase strength and balance. Anyone interested in improving their balance, flexibility and strength or that have restricted activities because of falling concerns are encouraged to attend.
Classes will be held every Monday and Wednesday from February 5 –February 28 from 9-11 a.m. in the Clubhouse at The Bridges. Space is limited. Please call Janet at 413-8900 for more information.
First Annual Health And Fitness Day For Teen Girls
National obesity statistics place teen obesity as high as 20% from ages 12-19. Likewise, national statistics also place teens diagnosed with a least one episode of clinical depression at 20% from ages 12-19.
Flow Fitness Boutique has helped many women in the Tampa Bay area improve their health not only in ways that are evident in their physical appearance but also in their minds, in the way they view their worth and value. It wants to help the teen girls of the community in the same way.
On January 27 from 1–4 p.m., Flow Fitness Boutique, 11331 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview, will be hosting its first annual health and fitness day for teen girls. There will be a live performance by local hip hop artist, Chris (Martyr-X) Pourciaux of Servant Productions followed by an inspirational talk by Gloria Pourciaux, a popular fitness class, and a nutrition talk by certified nutrition coach Shanna Tvenstrup. There will be light refreshments and free smoothies.
This event is free. If you would like more information, contact
This is a free event. For more information, please contact Kara Birkey at 374-3019 or email kara@flowfitnessboutique.com.
ImageLift Helps You Refresh And Look Younger
Would you like to look younger, yet avoid surgery? Do you have a special event, wedding, reunion, anniversary, or are you just looking to invest in yourself?
Dr. Rich Castellano is an artist and an award-winning double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. He is currently the #1 Bellafill facial filler injector in the United States, and he has performed over 3,500 facelifts under local anesthesia. Before you have a facelift or filler injection, make sure you meet Dr. Rich.
You are invited to a Facial Beauty Social Mixer Seminar on Thursday, January 18 at 1 p.m. at the Sun City Center Club Renaissance; 2121 Pebble Beach Blvd. Lunch will be served. Call now to888-875-3223 as seating is limited.
ImageLift is located at 3314 Henderson Blvd., Ste. 201 in Tampa. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 463-9245. Visit www.ImageLift.com or Facebook.com/ImageLift.
Rent A Hydro Bike, Kayak, Bicycle Or Charter A Sailboat At Aqua Bound
Enjoy the pristine waters of Tampa Bay by chartering a sightseeing cruise with Aqua Bound in Apollo Beach. See dolphins and manatees in their natural environment. Aqua Bound offers sailboat charters.
Captain Pat Freeman is the founder of Aqua Bound. “We have a passion to make dreams a reality by providing water sports to local residents and visiting families who would not otherwise have access to Tampa Bay.”
Freeman is a long time resident and boater in Apollo Beach.
You can also rent a Hydrobike or kayak; explore the canals of lush flora and fauna. Ride a bicycle to the waterfront park with restaurants along the way or enjoy a picnic lunch.
Non-motorized waters sport rentals are open seven days a week. Due to tides, sailboat charters must be scheduled in advance.
Aqua Bound is located in Apollo Beach at 1059 Apollo Beach Blvd. Call 394-9078 or visit www.aquaboundfl.com.
Remi’s Minis Opens Second Location At The Big Red Barn
Delicious aromas are in the air as Remi’s Minis is mixing it up, the batter that is, with the Big Red Barn located near the intersection of Gibsonton Rd. and I-75. Those gourmet mini delights you have come to know and love at Winthrop Plaza is better and easier than ever as Remi’s branches out to new places. Remi’s recently celebrated its grand opening at the Big Red Barn, 10070 Fern Hill Dr. in Riverview. Satisfy your own sweet tooth craving or pick up a pre-order for your next party, reunion or wedding, Remi’s offers its full menu of traditional and specialty creations to please every palate. Pick-up and Go or have a seat and relax, there is something for everybody at the Big Red Barn. Enjoy seasonal activities on the grounds, shop the fresh produce and meat market, browse a menu of fresh prepared to-go meals for lunch or dinner, you will love the new experience at Remi’s Minis and the Big Red Barn. It is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday. Call 525-7282.
Visit Remi’s Minis at its original location, 11267 Winthrop Main Street in Riverview Tuesday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Visit www.remisminis.com.
Southshore Wellness, LLC Provides Nutrition Counseling & More
Southshore Wellness is a local and virtual business (we come to you) providing Nutrition Counseling, Wellness Packages, Massage Therapy, Individualized Meal Plans for busy families, Screenings, Clean Eating Plans, Workshops & Classes and Grocery Store Tours. Southshore Wellness seeks to partner with local businesses and will meet you at your spa, fitness center or any public location. We also provide phone, email and Skype nutrition services.
Why choose Southshore Wellness? Shirley Sullivan, founder of Southshore Wellness and Nutritionist/Wellness Educator, integrates her love of education and health through personalized, nutritional programs. Southshore provides more of a holistic approach. She states that, “Healthy intent is key to reaching your wellness goals and the greatest medicine of all is to teach people how not to need it.” Learning to apply effective tools facilitates taking control of your own health and making sustainable lifestyle changes. Embrace the journey.
Southshore Wellness is looking for local Acupuncturists and Chiropractors.
To learn more, email flsouthshorewellness@gmail.com or call 766-4941. https://www.facebook.com/Southshore-Wellness-LLC (website coming soon).
Related
January 8, 2018
Eye On Business: January 2018 Riverview/ Apollo Beach
Business Editor Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Two Year Anniversary For Be Happy Boutique
Be Happy Boutique is celebrating its two year anniversary. Within that time, it has grown to over 150 different lines of unique merchandise, most of which has a story and gives back in some form to help others in need. Be Happy Boutique started out with the intention of making the customer top priority in many ways.
By providing a cozy atmosphere upon entering the store to the personalized service for any of your shopping needs they go a step further to get to know customers and also the person they are shopping for.
Be Happy Boutique carries all price ranges in gifts and apparel, along with all sizes XS-3X.
According to owner Tonya Antaki, “The goal is to inspire any customer by simply browsing our many uplifting merchandise and home decor. The name of the store is our mission; we want our customers to feel like they are shopping among friends and enjoy their time in our store.” A few of the many things carried there are Tribal, Clara Sun Woo, Desiqual, Adore, Brighton, Anuschka hand painted leather, Lizzy James Jewelry, Dansko shoes, and Tyler Candles.
Be happy Boutique is located at 11369 Big Bend Rd. Visit behappyboutique.com.
Award Winning Program Offered At The Bridges
The award-wining program, ‘A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls’ will be offered at The Bridges Assisted Living Community in partnership with Senior Connection Center, Inc. This free four week program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls.
Participants will learn to view falls as controllable. They will set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, and exercise to increase strength and balance. Anyone interested in improving their balance, flexibility and strength or that have restricted activities because of falling concerns are encouraged to attend.
Classes will be held every Monday and Wednesday from February 5 –February 28 from 9-11 a.m. in the Clubhouse at The Bridges. Space is limited. Please call Janet at 413-8900 for more information.
First Annual Health And Fitness Day For Teen Girls
National obesity statistics place teen obesity as high as 20% from ages 12-19. Likewise, national statistics also place teens diagnosed with a least one episode of clinical depression at 20% from ages 12-19.
Flow Fitness Boutique has helped many women in the Tampa Bay area improve their health not only in ways that are evident in their physical appearance but also in their minds, in the way they view their worth and value. It wants to help the teen girls of the community in the same way.
On January 27 from 1–4 p.m., Flow Fitness Boutique, 11331 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview, will be hosting its first annual health and fitness day for teen girls. There will be a live performance by local hip hop artist, Chris (Martyr-X) Pourciaux of Servant Productions followed by an inspirational talk by Gloria Pourciaux, a popular fitness class, and a nutrition talk by certified nutrition coach Shanna Tvenstrup. There will be light refreshments and free smoothies.
This event is free. If you would like more information, contact
This is a free event. For more information, please contact Kara Birkey at 374-3019 or email kara@flowfitnessboutique.com.
ImageLift Helps You Refresh And Look Younger
Would you like to look younger, yet avoid surgery? Do you have a special event, wedding, reunion, anniversary, or are you just looking to invest in yourself?
Dr. Rich Castellano is an artist and an award-winning double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. He is currently the #1 Bellafill facial filler injector in the United States, and he has performed over 3,500 facelifts under local anesthesia. Before you have a facelift or filler injection, make sure you meet Dr. Rich.
You are invited to a Facial Beauty Social Mixer Seminar on Thursday, January 18 at 1 p.m. at the Sun City Center Club Renaissance; 2121 Pebble Beach Blvd. Lunch will be served. Call now to888-875-3223 as seating is limited.
ImageLift is located at 3314 Henderson Blvd., Ste. 201 in Tampa. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 463-9245. Visit www.ImageLift.com or Facebook.com/ImageLift.
Rent A Hydro Bike, Kayak, Bicycle Or Charter A Sailboat At Aqua Bound
Enjoy the pristine waters of Tampa Bay by chartering a sightseeing cruise with Aqua Bound in Apollo Beach. See dolphins and manatees in their natural environment. Aqua Bound offers sailboat charters.
Captain Pat Freeman is the founder of Aqua Bound. “We have a passion to make dreams a reality by providing water sports to local residents and visiting families who would not otherwise have access to Tampa Bay.”
Freeman is a long time resident and boater in Apollo Beach.
You can also rent a Hydrobike or kayak; explore the canals of lush flora and fauna. Ride a bicycle to the waterfront park with restaurants along the way or enjoy a picnic lunch.
Non-motorized waters sport rentals are open seven days a week. Due to tides, sailboat charters must be scheduled in advance.
Aqua Bound is located in Apollo Beach at 1059 Apollo Beach Blvd. Call 394-9078 or visit www.aquaboundfl.com.
Remi’s Minis Opens Second Location At The Big Red Barn
Delicious aromas are in the air as Remi’s Minis is mixing it up, the batter that is, with the Big Red Barn located near the intersection of Gibsonton Rd. and I-75. Those gourmet mini delights you have come to know and love at Winthrop Plaza is better and easier than ever as Remi’s branches out to new places. Remi’s recently celebrated its grand opening at the Big Red Barn, 10070 Fern Hill Dr. in Riverview. Satisfy your own sweet tooth craving or pick up a pre-order for your next party, reunion or wedding, Remi’s offers its full menu of traditional and specialty creations to please every palate. Pick-up and Go or have a seat and relax, there is something for everybody at the Big Red Barn. Enjoy seasonal activities on the grounds, shop the fresh produce and meat market, browse a menu of fresh prepared to-go meals for lunch or dinner, you will love the new experience at Remi’s Minis and the Big Red Barn. It is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. and closed on Sunday. Call 525-7282.
Visit Remi’s Minis at its original location, 11267 Winthrop Main Street in Riverview Tuesday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Visit www.remisminis.com.
Southshore Wellness, LLC Provides Nutrition Counseling & More
Southshore Wellness is a local and virtual business (we come to you) providing Nutrition Counseling, Wellness Packages, Massage Therapy, Individualized Meal Plans for busy families, Screenings, Clean Eating Plans, Workshops & Classes and Grocery Store Tours. Southshore Wellness seeks to partner with local businesses and will meet you at your spa, fitness center or any public location. We also provide phone, email and Skype nutrition services.
Why choose Southshore Wellness? Shirley Sullivan, founder of Southshore Wellness and Nutritionist/Wellness Educator, integrates her love of education and health through personalized, nutritional programs. Southshore provides more of a holistic approach. She states that, “Healthy intent is key to reaching your wellness goals and the greatest medicine of all is to teach people how not to need it.” Learning to apply effective tools facilitates taking control of your own health and making sustainable lifestyle changes. Embrace the journey.
Southshore Wellness is looking for local Acupuncturists and Chiropractors.
To learn more, email flsouthshorewellness@gmail.com or call 766-4941. https://www.facebook.com/Southshore-Wellness-LLC (website coming soon).
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Apollo Beach Living, Business, Riverview/Apollo Beach