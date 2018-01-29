Gypsy Mermaid Day Spa, Southshore’s Holistic Hotspot

By Amy Schechter
With its Bohemian chic vibe, Gypsy Mermaid Day Spa in Southshore will surely be a stop you frequent for all your health and beauty needs. Dallas Smith, the owner and operator, wanted the spa to reflect Jill, his wife’s, love of the laid back feel of the beach, and you will definitely walk out a new person in this rejuvenating ambiance.
Smith is proud to boast the first and only Salt Room offering ‘Halo’ therapy in the Southshore area. Often seen as an alternative to traditional medicine, Smith explains it can help with “chronic conditions like COPD, emphysema, allergies, asthma, and skin conditions. Halotherapy also helps to relieve stress and pain, can provide relaxation, and aids in sleep. Athletes use it for stamina, and pure salt has anti-aging properties great for skin and hair.” Many clients who routinely use this service one to four times a week show significant improvement in their ailments, but it is also great for a respiratory detox every once in a while.
Clients will get the most benefit from the purchase of a monthly spa membership. A six-month membership runs $59.95 per month, while a twelve-month membership is only $49.95 per month. With this membership, you have a choice of one per month of the following: one Signature Facial 50 Min, one Signature Massage 50 Min, three Salt ‘Halo’ Therapy Sessions 30 Min each, two Spray Tanning Sessions, one Dermaplane 45-50 Min, or one ‘Simply Gourd-Geous’ Pumpkin Enzyme Peel w/Boho Beauty Mini Facial 50 Min. Membership benefits also include: 10% off regular prices retail at their sister storefront, the Shabby Shack/Gypsy Soul Clothing, 10% off regular priced skincare products, discounted upgrades, and a free gypsy mermaid tote.
Other services include teeth whitening, ultrasonic facials, microdermabrasion, microneedling, oxygen facials, full body waxing, eyelash & brow tinting, eyelash extensions, permanent eyebrows, therapeutic massage, pre-natal & postpartum massages, hot stone massage, and cupping.
To make an appointment or inquire further, call 296-1788. Hours are Wednesdays thru Fridays 12pm to 4pm and Saturdays 10am to 4pm. Off-hour appointments are available Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit at www.facebook.com/GypsyMermaidDaySpa/. Gypsy Mermaid Day Spa and Boutique is located at 118-B Flamingo Dr. in Apollo Beach.
