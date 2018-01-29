Mulch Fundraiser, Free LinkedIn Workshop & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Boy Scout Mulch Fundraiser
Help local scouts from Troop 632 earn their way to camp. Mulch will be available for purchase until Monday, February 19 and then be delivered February 24-26 and March 2-4. Pine Bark Large Nuggets, Pine Bark Small Nuggets, Cypress and Red are all available for $4 per bag (2 Cubic Ft.). The mulch is delivered free to your home or business.
You can purchase online at http://troop632mulch.weebly.com. For more information or to mail in an order, email mulchsales632@gmail.com.
FSU Symphonic Band To Perform At Bloomingdale High School
The Florida State University symphonic band will be performing a free concert on Friday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale Senior High School, 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. This is the last concert of their tour before their Premiere Performance at the University of South Florida, which is hosting the College Band Director Association conference.
The band will be performing World premieres by John Mackey and Dr. Kim Archer. For more information please contact the band director at Bloomingdale High School, Jon Sever at jonsever@sdhc.k12.fl.us.
Music Makers Free Workshop For Young Children
Calling all young musicians for a free workshop on Saturday, February 10 at Music Showcase. FAOPA will offer this workshop for young children to learn the sounds of the instruments offered for private lessons at Music Showcase. Strum a guitar or sound the trumpet. Join in and see what sounds you can make in this fun interactive workshop and get a goody bag. Not sure what suits you? Join in and find out. This event is for children ages 3 & up.
Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call 490-2787 or visit www.faopa.org.
LinkedIn Workshop At Bloomingdale Regional Library
A LinkedIn Workshop will be held on Thursday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. LinkedIn is the largest professional network on the Internet. Whether you are currently looking for a job, or are looking to grow in one that you already have, having an active account on LinkedIn can be helpful.
In this workshop, CEO of Trainer Tamer, Inc., Larry Labelle, will take you through a hands-on process of creating a powerful LinkedIn profile and learn the many intricate features, so you can best use this resource to its fullest for your own professional development. Participants are encouraged to bring their own laptops. For more information, call 273-3652 or visit hcplc.org.
Hack Proof Your Life Cyber Security Class
On Saturday, February 17 at 10 a.m., Speaker Don Sherman will discuss how to prevent being hacked to protect your assets and resources. The public is invited to attend. There is no charge to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
The class will be held at Brandon Christian Church, 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 689-4021. Visit brandonchristianchurch.org.
Winter Carnival At Boyette Springs Elementary
Boyette Springs Elementary School will hold its Winter Carnival on Saturday, February 17 from 1-5 p.m. During the carnival, the school will also be celebrating its 25th Anniversary Celebration. The ceremony is from 1-2 p.m.
The carnival is open to the public. Come and enjoy a day of fun celebrating with carnival games, face painting, laser tag, food, local vendors and raffles.
Support Charities At The Miss Charita-Bull Pageant
The National Honor Society of Bloomingdale Senior High School presents Miss Charita-Bull Pageant on Thursday, March 1 at 7 p.m. in the Bloomingdale High auditorium. The cost is $5 in advance and $7 at the door.
Proceeds will benefit the Bloomingdale High School Academic Foundation, Animal Coalition of Tampa, The Y and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.
A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. For information, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Related
January 29, 2018
Mulch Fundraiser, Free LinkedIn Workshop & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Boy Scout Mulch Fundraiser
Help local scouts from Troop 632 earn their way to camp. Mulch will be available for purchase until Monday, February 19 and then be delivered February 24-26 and March 2-4. Pine Bark Large Nuggets, Pine Bark Small Nuggets, Cypress and Red are all available for $4 per bag (2 Cubic Ft.). The mulch is delivered free to your home or business.
You can purchase online at http://troop632mulch.weebly.com. For more information or to mail in an order, email mulchsales632@gmail.com.
FSU Symphonic Band To Perform At Bloomingdale High School
The Florida State University symphonic band will be performing a free concert on Friday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale Senior High School, 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. This is the last concert of their tour before their Premiere Performance at the University of South Florida, which is hosting the College Band Director Association conference.
The band will be performing World premieres by John Mackey and Dr. Kim Archer. For more information please contact the band director at Bloomingdale High School, Jon Sever at jonsever@sdhc.k12.fl.us.
Music Makers Free Workshop For Young Children
Calling all young musicians for a free workshop on Saturday, February 10 at Music Showcase. FAOPA will offer this workshop for young children to learn the sounds of the instruments offered for private lessons at Music Showcase. Strum a guitar or sound the trumpet. Join in and see what sounds you can make in this fun interactive workshop and get a goody bag. Not sure what suits you? Join in and find out. This event is for children ages 3 & up.
Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call 490-2787 or visit www.faopa.org.
LinkedIn Workshop At Bloomingdale Regional Library
A LinkedIn Workshop will be held on Thursday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. LinkedIn is the largest professional network on the Internet. Whether you are currently looking for a job, or are looking to grow in one that you already have, having an active account on LinkedIn can be helpful.
In this workshop, CEO of Trainer Tamer, Inc., Larry Labelle, will take you through a hands-on process of creating a powerful LinkedIn profile and learn the many intricate features, so you can best use this resource to its fullest for your own professional development. Participants are encouraged to bring their own laptops. For more information, call 273-3652 or visit hcplc.org.
Hack Proof Your Life Cyber Security Class
On Saturday, February 17 at 10 a.m., Speaker Don Sherman will discuss how to prevent being hacked to protect your assets and resources. The public is invited to attend. There is no charge to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
The class will be held at Brandon Christian Church, 910 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 689-4021. Visit brandonchristianchurch.org.
Winter Carnival At Boyette Springs Elementary
Boyette Springs Elementary School will hold its Winter Carnival on Saturday, February 17 from 1-5 p.m. During the carnival, the school will also be celebrating its 25th Anniversary Celebration. The ceremony is from 1-2 p.m.
The carnival is open to the public. Come and enjoy a day of fun celebrating with carnival games, face painting, laser tag, food, local vendors and raffles.
Support Charities At The Miss Charita-Bull Pageant
The National Honor Society of Bloomingdale Senior High School presents Miss Charita-Bull Pageant on Thursday, March 1 at 7 p.m. in the Bloomingdale High auditorium. The cost is $5 in advance and $7 at the door.
Proceeds will benefit the Bloomingdale High School Academic Foundation, Animal Coalition of Tampa, The Y and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.
A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. For information, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Community, Events, Press Releases