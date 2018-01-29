Plant Sale, Plant Clinic, Vendors Sought & More…

Complied by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
The G.F.W.C. Valrico Service League, Inc. Presents Puttin’ on the Ritz Bunco
Join the G.F.W.C. Valrico Service League’s Putting on the Ritz Bunco for a night of fun on Tuesday, March 6. Social Time/Dinner is from 6-7 p.m. with Bunco starting at 7 p.m. It will be held at Center Place Fine Arts Center, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. Evening includes light dinner, drinks and prizes. Tickets cost $20 and may be purchased at Center Place or contact Claudia Yake at 685-7998.
Proceeds help support local school children and families in need in our community. In the past year, the group has supported A Kids Place, Brandon Outreach, Campo YMCA, Cards for the Troops, Center Place, Apostles Village, Family Promise and provided books, educational activities, food, clothing and shoes for Title I elementary school children.
Master Gardener Clinic On Camellias At Bloomingdale Library
A free Master Gardener Clinic on Camellias will be held on Wednesday, February 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. It will be given by Master Gardener Eileen Hart at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
The clinic is free and you will learn all about this beautiful flower and discover the history, varieties, care, maintenance and how to propagate.
No prior registration is required. This event is sponsored by the Hillsborough County Master Gardner Program of the Hillsborough County Extension, University of Florida, IFAS Extension.
Strawberry Ridge HOA Holds Annual Fair
The annual Vendor Fair at Strawberry Ridge will take place on Tuesday, February 13 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. inside the Club House located at 3402 Activities Lane in Valrico.
The Fair is free and open to the public. Lunch is only $4.
Vendors attending are in the health field, home improvements and retirement choices and more. Enjoy trivia games with hundreds of dollars in prizes.
For more information, call 390-3315.
Vendors Wanted For Toy Train, Collectible, Hobby Show And Sale
Vendors are wanted for upcoming, Toy Train, Collectible and Hobby Show/Sale on Saturday, March 24. It will take place at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Vendors are welcome, train memorabilia, trains, accessories, baseball cards, crafts, comic books, coins, crafts, antiques, diecast cars or any other hobby or collectible related items you may be interested in selling. Six ft. tables cost $20 each. If interested, call Joe at 727-244-1341 or you can rent online www.regalrailways.com.
2018 Plant & Rummage Sale, Riverview Garden Club
Don’t miss out our big event of the year. Riverview Garden Club is having its annual 2018 plant & Rummage Sale on Saturday, February 24 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. or until sell-out. Half priced plants, clothing, toys, jewelry, household items, baked goods at the Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. The sale is cash only. Admission free admission and free parking. For information call 654-6987.
Chief Petty Officers Meeting
The Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Association meets the fourth Thursday each month (alternate dates in November and December) at 6:30 p.m. at the Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza in Tampa. It is open to active duty and retired Navy and Coast Guard Chief Petty Officers. It supports the Navy community and awards an annual scholarship to a deserving member or relative of a TBCPOA member. The TBCPOA holds fundraisers for the scholarship fund during the year and coordinates with the active duty Chiefs Association (Suncoast CPOA) at MacDill for many of these events including the AirFest at MacDill and annual Army-Navy game at a Beef O’Brady’s in the area.
The TBCPOA has a closed Facebook group, TBCPOA, with meeting calendar of events. Call Chuck Peterman, President, TBCPOA at 767-1569 for more information.
Photo Archives To Host Art And All That Jazz Night
The Photo Archives and History Center’s ‘Tuesday’s at the Archives’ February program, Art and All That Jazz, is set for Tuesday, February 13 from 6:35-8:30 p.m. as a warm up for Valentine’s Day.
Enjoy champagne and a buffet of wine and cheese, succulent meatballs, tasty chicken bites, fruit bits, and veggies with a tangy dip. Paintings by local artists of the East Hillsborough Art Guild will festoon the walls and cool jazz will permeate the air.
The Archives will present the Paul Butcher Jazz Trio, affiliated with Florida Southern College music program. Faculty member Paul Butcher will be at the 1928 Mason and Hamlin grand piano, Todd Jefferis will be on bass and Mitchell Montgomery will be behind the drums.
Admission is $25 per person and includes the art exhibit, the cool jazz, the food and refreshments, and a rose. RSVP requested, but if space is available, walk-ins are welcome.
For information call 754-1578 or email gil@plantcityphotoarchives.org.
East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meets
The February meeting of the East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be on Tuesday February 13 at Beef O’Brady’s, 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. Bring family and friends at 6 p.m. for the meet and greet, meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The scheduled speaker for February is Deborah Meegan Director of The Outreach Clinic. Visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org.
