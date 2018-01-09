Register For Spring Football, Learning At The Library & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Spring Football At Brandon Broncos
The Brandon Broncos are currently registering football players at all levels for the spring 8 on 8 season. Spots are limited so do not delay as registration will end when all spots are filled.
Fee for the entire season is $150 and includes coaching from experienced coaches, personalized jersey and equipment rental. Register at www.brandonbroncos.org.
Resolve To Do Something Better Or New In 2018 By Learning At The Library
Join the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative for interesting, entertaining, and informative free programs for the entire family. For a comprehensive look at library programming, visit HCPLC.org, select a library location, and view that library’s calendar of events.
SouthShore Regional Library
Living With Spices: Coconut Oil – Saturday, January 13 at 11 a.m.
Join Caroline Blesson for a cooking demonstration and tasting highlighting the many health benefits of Indian spices, especially coconut oil. Learn how to infuse aromatic spices into daily cooking. This class is for adults only and limited to 40 participants. Register through the calendar feature at HCPLC.org.
Comedy Time-Tunnel – Monday, January 29 at 6 p.m.
This journey through the history of comedy traces the evolution of entertainment from the stage to film, radio, and television. Longtime comedy memorabilia collector Tony Belmont will connect the dots of time by sharing rare, one-of-a-kind interviews with icons of the industry. This class is for adults.
Both of these classes are funded by the Friends of the SouthShore Regional Library, which is located at 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin.
For more information about these and the many other programs at your library®, call 273-3652 or visit HCPLC.org.
Riverview Branch Library
Cookbook Club: A New Year, A New You! – Tuesday, January 23 at 6:30 p.m.
This month’s theme is healthy eating. Explore different dietary plans that put a healthier spin on favorite dishes. Choose a book from the display, prepare a recipe, and bring it to the meeting to share with other participants. Bring your own place setting (cup or bowl, plate, and silverware). This class is for teens and adults.
This class is funded by the Friends of the Riverview Branch Library, located at 10509 Riverview Dr.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month. The next meeting will take place on January 18 from 2-3 p.m. in the Media Center. The speaker will be Mary Crossfield and she will discuss the Benefits of Tai Chi.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in the assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.
For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Like the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library Systems on Facebook and follow @TampaHillsLib on Twitter.
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Community, Events, Press Releases, Riverview/Apollo Beach