Year in Review- Updates on the Top Stories from 2017: Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) Seeks Local Support

By Tamas Mondovics
With the anticipation of a busy hurricane season, Riverview and Apollo Beach area residents got a chance to learn a bit more about the volunteers who work behind the scenes supporting first responders during a weather or disaster event. The Big Bend Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), LLC, a 52-member FEMA supported and directed organization, proudly announced its readiness to serve the community as well as its continued invitation for more volunteers to join the ranks of its dedicated, hard-working volunteers.
Original Story printed May 2017
The Big Bend Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), LLC, a FEMA supported and directed organization, which serves residents in Apollo Beach, Gibsonton, Riverview, and other nearby communities are now gearing up for a busy summer season.
In harmony with its Motto; “Do the Most Good for the Most People” the 52-member team of dedicated volunteers that make up the group was formed at the start of the year and is focused on being ready in the event of a disaster where first responders are unable to respond.
“We focus on being prepared to help our families, our neighbors, and our communities that include Covington Park, Waterset and Kings Lake, after any disaster,” said Big Bend CERT program coordinator Dale Peery.
“Each member of our team is trained in a number of areas such as life saving medical treatment, fire fighting, light search and rescue, emergency communications, disaster preparedness and disaster psychology, just to name a few,” Peery said, but added that he hopes to see more local support.
“The mission of the Big Bend CERT Program is to harness the power of every individual through education, training, and volunteer service,” he said.
The Big Bend CERT team meets the second Monday of each month (Jan-Oct) at 7:00 pm at the Covington Park Clubhouse, 6806 Covington Garden Dr., in Apollo Beach.
Visit www.bigbendcert.org.
