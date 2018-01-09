Year in Review- Updates on the Top Stories from 2017: County Hosts Public Meetings For Stormwater Drainage And Watershed Master Plan

By Tamas Mondovics
Hillsborough County officials drew a sizable crowd to a pair of public meetings in the early part of last year that discussed plans to improve storm water drainage and flood control countywide. Residents got a chance to learn about the entire watershed master plan, the process of which began in late 2013, including areas of Riverview, Brandon, and Valrico.
County planners spent the remainder of 2017 to consider feedback and community input and are now planning to propose the projects in the early part of 2018.
Original Story printed March 2017
A pair of public open-house format meetings held in Brandon and in Riverview last month allowed area residents to learn about a variety drainage and flood control projects as well as the County’s master plan updates for the Delaney/Archie Creek Watershed located in central Hillsborough County.
Armed with maps and background information, County Public Works representatives, were on hand for both meetings to assist attendees with their concerns and questions and input.
The Delaney/Archie Creek Watershed drains approximately 36 square miles and is generally bounded on the north by Palm River Road and the CSX railway, to the west by Hillsborough Bay, to the east by Valrico Road, and to the south by the Alafia River.
While the majority of the proposed projects for 2017 are planned west of I-75, the event presented valuable information about the entire watershed master plan, the process of which began in late 2013.
According to Project Manager, Junshan Su, a final report with recommended flood relief projects was completed in late 2016.
“Drainage and flood control projects planned for east of I-75, including areas of Riverview, Brandon and Valrico will be proposed this time next year,” Su said, adding that the Valrico and east Brandon communities are actually located within the Alafia Watershed.
For more information and watershed maps, please visit the County’s Stormwater Projects page at www.hillsboroughcounty.org.
Related
January 9, 2018
Year in Review- Updates on the Top Stories from 2017: County Hosts Public Meetings For Stormwater Drainage And Watershed Master Plan
By Tamas Mondovics
Hillsborough County officials drew a sizable crowd to a pair of public meetings in the early part of last year that discussed plans to improve storm water drainage and flood control countywide. Residents got a chance to learn about the entire watershed master plan, the process of which began in late 2013, including areas of Riverview, Brandon, and Valrico.
County planners spent the remainder of 2017 to consider feedback and community input and are now planning to propose the projects in the early part of 2018.
Original Story printed March 2017
A pair of public open-house format meetings held in Brandon and in Riverview last month allowed area residents to learn about a variety drainage and flood control projects as well as the County’s master plan updates for the Delaney/Archie Creek Watershed located in central Hillsborough County.
Armed with maps and background information, County Public Works representatives, were on hand for both meetings to assist attendees with their concerns and questions and input.
The Delaney/Archie Creek Watershed drains approximately 36 square miles and is generally bounded on the north by Palm River Road and the CSX railway, to the west by Hillsborough Bay, to the east by Valrico Road, and to the south by the Alafia River.
While the majority of the proposed projects for 2017 are planned west of I-75, the event presented valuable information about the entire watershed master plan, the process of which began in late 2013.
According to Project Manager, Junshan Su, a final report with recommended flood relief projects was completed in late 2016.
“Drainage and flood control projects planned for east of I-75, including areas of Riverview, Brandon and Valrico will be proposed this time next year,” Su said, adding that the Valrico and east Brandon communities are actually located within the Alafia Watershed.
For more information and watershed maps, please visit the County’s Stormwater Projects page at www.hillsboroughcounty.org.
Related
By Tamas Mondovics Valrico, Year In Review 2017