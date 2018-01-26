Year in Review- Updates on the Top Stories from 2017: County To Begin $16.4M, 3-Year Lithia Pinecrest, Lumsden, Durant Intersection Improvements

By Tamas Mondovics
Residents turned out in numbers for a public meeting hosted by the Hillsborough County Public Works department in connection with the long-anticipated and troublesome Lithia Pinecrest Road, Lumsden Road, Durant Road, and Bell Shoals Road intersection in Brandon.
Construction began on time and is now underway to be accomplished in phases with several promised improvements to nearby roadways, including drainage improvements, pedestrian safety features, sidewalks, bicycle lanes, and an upgraded traffic signal system. The project hopes to see completion in the summer of 2020.
Original Story printed May 2017
Area residents recently had a chance to learn about a long-awaited project to increase traffic flow and improve safety at the intersection of Lithia Pinecrest, Lumsden, Durant and Bell Shoals Roads in Brandon.
Hosted by representatives of the Hillsborough County Public Works department, the open house, public information meeting was held at the Bloomingdale High School cafeteria, 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
Scheduled to start construction this summer, the more than $16 million, multi-phased project is said to retain the current traffic pattern on all the major approaches, with a few changes.
“One of the bigger changes is a right in, right out traffic pattern for Durant Rd,” said Hillsborough County Public Works project director Mary Sheets. “Lithia Pinecrest and Lumsden Roads will see extended or added raised medians and concrete traffic separators.”
Commenting on the project’s length, which is expected to last 37 months, (summer of 2020) Sheets said, “To maintain traffic, we are doing the project in four sections, coordinating with local utilities.”
The project’s cost, length and end result, however, did not sit well with all in attendance, including Valrico residents Jay Bidlack, who did not shy away from voicing his disappointment, when he said, “This plan will create more problems than we have right now. They are spending $16 million dollars on some extra lanes, concrete medians and paint.”
