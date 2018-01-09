Year in Review- Updates on the Top Stories from 2017: New $44M VA Outpatient Clinic Breaks Ground Near Summerfield

By Tamas Mondovics
Members of Tampa’s James A. Haley Veterans’s Hospital (JAHVH ) administration and staff were pleased to break ground on the agency’s new South Hillsborough Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Riverview last summer. Construction of the new clinic located north of Big Bend Road and east of US 301, behind Summerfield Plaza is expected to serve a large number of veterans who live in the Riverview, Ruskin, Sun City, Apollo Beach areas. The opening is scheduled later this year.
Original Story printed June 2017
Nearly 100 people including local government leaders, Tampa’s James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital (JAHVH) administration and staff along with members of the community gathered under a large tent on an open field in Riverview last month to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for the VA’s new South Hillsborough Community Based Outpatient Clinic.
Located at 11100 Fairway Meadow Dr. in Riverview just north of Big Bend Rd. and east of US 301 behind the Summerfield Plaza, the new clinic will be a 50,000 sq. ft. facility, expected to serve the nearly 10,000 veterans who live in the Riverview, Ruskin, Sun City, Apollo Beach and other areas of South Hillsborough County.
Construction for the project is expected to last about a year, and when completed, in addition to primary care, it will include women’s primary care, home-based primary care, mental health, audiology, radiology (including MRI, CT, ultrasound and x-rays), specialty care, physical therapy, pharmacy and a lab.
Hospital officials said that the $44 million contract was awarded to Hokanson Companies, Inc. from Indianapolis, IN for a 15-year lease to the VA. Doster Construction Co. from Birmingham, AL is to complete the construction of the facility which will have the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) silver certification.
Additional information about James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital can be found at www.tampa.va.gov.
