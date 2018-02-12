Above Photo: Photo by Ed Booth, Huth and Booth Photography

Beef O’Brady’s celebrates its new look.

Beef O’ Brady’s At Summerfield Celebrates Brand New Look

Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members were invited to celebrate the brand-new look of Beef O’ Brady’s at Summerfield in Riverview. Chamber members, customers, franchise personnel, staff and even MOR-TV were on hand to partake in the festivities and ribbon cutting ceremony.

Manager Joe Fintak and his team generously treated their guests to their favorite bar beverage and samples of some of Beef’s most popular menu offerings. This new look, which features a fresh contemporary look outside and a remodeled inside, including a revamped bar with the latest in bar service, is the first in the FSC franchise. They plan to use this format to spread new looks throughout the organization.

Drop by and see for yourself the new and improved Beef O’Brady’s @ Summerfield. This Beef’s is located at 13326 Lincoln Rd. in Riverview. Call 672-4411. It is open Monday–Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Visit on Facebook and watch for specials like Taco Tuesdays and Wing Wednesdays.

Connie’s Home Decor, LLC Celebrates Opening

In late 2017, Connie’s Home Decor, LLC hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate its brand-new home décor and decorating services business. Several members of the GRCC, as well as dignitaries from the Sun City Center Chamber of Commerce, were on hand to participate.

In addition to the terrific cash and carry items Connie has in the store, she and her staff offer a myriad of other services. They provide in-home consultations for design work, create storage designs, help with organization projects and provide upholstery and fabric assistance. They are available to work with you in Apollo Beach, Riverview, Sun City Center and surrounding areas.

Please stop by and check out the store at 3818 Sun City Center Blvd. Visit www.ConniesHomeDecorTricities.com or call 331-3543 to schedule your in-home consultation.

Uptown Suites Breaks Ground For Riverview Extended Stay Property

In late 2017 Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members were excited to take part in a ground-breaking ceremony at the new Uptown Suites Riverview site located along US Hwy. 301 at Foxworth Rd. This is the brand’s fourth location nationwide.

This property is owned by Starwood Capital Group who is looking to fill a need for the growing demand for lodging in Hillsborough County and particularly our Riverview area.

The Suites will appeal to guests looking for an affordable place to stay for weeks or even months at a time, but will also accommodate nightly guests. The apartment-style studios will feature world-class technology amenities, fully equipped kitchens and exclusive At Home by Uptown Suites™ mattresses.

Please visit www.uptownsuites.com.