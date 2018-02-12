All Photos Courtesy of Lois Kindle.

Photo Above: The Enterprising Latinas were recognized as the ‘Domino Effect’ Non-Profit of the Year.

Welcome to ‘Havana Nights.’ That was the theme for this year’s SouthShore Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership & Awards Dinner held on January 20 at Southshore Falls.

Over 200 chamber members and guests enjoyed an evening of music and dancing along with the awarding of awards to local businesses and residents.

With the New Year comes a new Chamber President. Current President, Deb Adams from First Citrus Bank, passed the gavel to incoming President Shawn Geitner from Beleave Teas.

Awards were given as follows:

* The ‘Alvarez & Madden, Person of the Year’ Award went to Kathy Wallin.

* The ‘Mover & Shaker’ award to (New Member) to Drews RV Tech.

* Dottie Minnick, Hillsborough County Small Business Development Center, received the ‘Exceeding Expectations’ Award.

* Kelly Caldwell from My Warrior’s Place received the ‘Bruce Sheller & Shirley May Military Award.’

* The ‘Domino Effect’ Non-Profit of the Year went to Enterprising Latinas.

* Amy Modglin, Modglin Leadership Solutions, received the ‘Award of Influence.’

As well as the awards, there were tributes to ‘The Mullet Man’, Steve Fagen and also to Ron Simpson, who both passed away in 2017.

Steve Fagen, known as ‘The Mullet Man,’ was Florida born and raised. He was very well known in the SouthShore community. Due to his love of fishing, the Mullet Man Fishing Scholarship will be given annually to a SouthShore child to attend the Hillsborough County Saltwater Fishing Camp fishing camp at EG Simmons Park.

Ron Simpson worked with the SouthShore Chamber attending activities and volunteering as much as possible. He was a supporter and champion of the SouthShore Community. In his memory, an outdoor classroom will be placed at the Firehouse Cultural Center.

The Chamber thanks its sponsors and volunteers who helped to make the event possible.