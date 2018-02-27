Traditionally speaking, Sunday mornings are reserved for church gatherings. In recent years, irregular work schedules and sports programs have begun to infiltrate this weekly space.

In light of this trend, Bell Shoals Baptist Church is responding with a new service called Sunday Night at Bell Shoals. Beginning on Sunday, April 8, evening services will commence at the Brandon Campus for those who are unable to attend the morning services.

Senior Pastor Stephen Rummage will preach on Sunday at 6 p.m. in the Chapel. The evening service will include a children’s program for infants through sixth-grade.

“This is a major undertaking,” said Pastor Rummage. “In preparing for this new service, we have been expending all the energy and effort that we would use to open a new campus.”

In contrast to the morning services, a worship band will lead praise and worship music rather than the choir. Additionally, a coffee bar staffed by Elevation Coffee will be available before and after the service in the courtyard.

To improve the Chapel’s acoustics, Bell Shoals fashioned the older building with a new sound and lighting system. The upgrade provides the space with a more modern feel, which will pair well with the evening service’s casual style of worship.

“Some people will be drawn to this service because the time fits their Sunday schedules,” explained Pastor Rummage. “Others may come because they like the band-led worship and informal atmosphere.”

Before diving in headfirst, Bell Shoals conducted two surveys with the under 40 population. The data was conclusive—75 percent of those responding to the inquiry said they had friends who would likely attend an evening service.

“Whether you’ve been out of church for a while or never been in church, this is the perfect opportunity for you to get engaged with others who are at the same spot in life,” said Pastor Rummage. “We jokingly say—no previous church experience required.”

For more information, please visit www.bellshoals.com, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You may also contact the church office at 689-4229. Bell Shoals Baptist Church is located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.