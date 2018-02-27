There is no doubt that the discussion of health insurance is a hot-button topic in today’s climate. For people with lower income, federal subsidies make the Affordable Health Care Act premiums somewhat reasonable.

But for many middle-class Americans, a single person earning more than $47,520 or a family of four with an income of $97,200, the expensive premiums and deductibles means healthcare coverage has become financially difficult. The large spikes in price from 2017 have some current Obamacare enrollees debating to renew or opt to pay the penalty of $695 per person, or 2.5 percent of income, whichever is larger.

But, there are other options available that many local consumers are now taking advantage of.

Mark McDade with Accurate Insurance Solutions is excited to see the difference he can make in the lives of his clients. “I recently helped a couple in their 60’s, pre-medicare age,” said McDade. “Their lowest price Obamacare premium was close to $1,800.” McDade was able to offer a healthcare solution to fit their needs for $682 per month.

How does McDade offer such low-cost solutions? His company, Accurate Insurance Solutions, works with Aliera Healthcare, which is a healthcare sharing ministry. A healthcare sharing ministry is an organization that facilitates sharing of healthcare costs among individual members throughout the United States who have common ethical or religious beliefs. Members of healthcare sharing ministries are exempt from the individual responsibility requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

“People shouldn’t have to pay more for their healthcare than they pay for their mortgage,” said McDade. “And people shouldn’t have to go without healthcare.”

It is obvious that McDade is passionate about helping people. Originally hailing from Pittsburgh, PA., McDade moved to the Tampa Bay area at the age of 13. He graduated from USF and has lived in Southeastern Hillsborough County since 1988. He and his wife currently reside in Riverview. He is active in his community and wants to educate the many people that are looking for affordable healthcare solutions for their families. In fact, McDade is his own customer, covering his own family through Aliera Healthcare.

