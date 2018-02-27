Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is excited to announce the calling of Fr. Bryan O’Carroll as the next rector of the parish. Fr. Bryan’s first Sunday in worship was February 18.

Fr. Bryan comes to Holy Innocents’ from St. George’s Episcopal Church in Bradenton. He attended Eckerd College where he earned a BA in Human Development (2008). He then went on to Nashotah House Theological Seminary where he graduated with a Masters of Divinity (2011). He was ordained to the priesthood here in southwest Florida. Fr. Bryan has been married to his wife Susan for 26 years, and they have three children and five grandchildren.

The O’Carrolls have been active members of the Diocese of Southwest Florida for almost 25 years. Fr. Bryan currently serves there in the following capacities: Chair of the Commission on Ministry, Deputy to General Convention, Member of the Youth Leadership Team and Chaplain of Diocesan Mission Camp.

As a second career clergy person, who spent more than 20 years working in sales and retail management prior to ordination, Fr. Bryan brings years of ‘life experience’ to his call. As a result, Fr. Bryan expresses a personal witness to God’s transforming grace in our everyday lives.

Holy Innocents’ holds worship services on Sundays at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The community is invited to come and worship and welcome Fr. Bryan and his wife to the Brandon/Valrico area.

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church just celebrated 60 years of parish ministry. Its mission is for all to live transformed lives and to be agents of transformation in the world. It believes that as God transforms our heart and minds, we are then sent forth in mission in order to bring the message of God’s transforming love to the world.

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is located at 604 N Valrico Rd. in Valrico. For more information call 689-3130. Visit at http://hiepiscopal.org/.