Calling All Performers For Impact’s Got Talent Show

Mark your calendar for Friday, May 11 for the fourth annual Impact’s Got Talent show based on the hit television show America’s Got Talent. The family-friendly fundraiser kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale High School, located at 1700 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The grand prize is $250.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, April 8 from 1–5 p.m. at Dance Quest International, located at 853 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. Participation is for those in grades K-12 and talent acts such as but not limited to: vocalists, actors, dancers (solo, duets and groups) and musicians. To sign up for an audition time, please contact Jennifer Crum at 661-3236 or crummiej@tampabay.rr.com.

Impact’s Got Talent event tickets are $10 per person and available on Eventbrite.com. The evening will also feature a 50-50 raffle and silent auction.To be a sponsor, contact Angie Kagey at 264-9368 or akagey@whatisimpact.com. For more information, visit Impact’’s Got Talent 2018 Facebook Event page or www.whatisimpact.com.



Impact’s Summer Staff Program Is Accepting Applications Now

Summer Staff is an opportunity for high school students (grades 9–12) to educate younger students (10+) about the importance of living healthy lifestyles and being role models of this lifestyle. The Summer Staff Program presents at local Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCA’s, Parks & Recreation Centers and churches.

It is an 8-week long program and provides over 100 community service hours for Bright Futures. The application deadline is Friday, March 30. Application forms and more information can be found at www.whatisimpact.com. For more information, contact Angie Kagey at 264-9368 or akagey@whatisimpact.com.



Brandon Christian Writers Meet

Do you have a story to share but don’t know how to start? Would you like to get your feet wet in the sea of publishing? Come meet with a great mix of successful and aspiring writers who get together monthly to learn the ropes, find inspiration and enjoy networking. The Brandon Christian Writers meet the fourth Thursday of every month at St. Andrews Methodist Church, 3315 Bryan Rd. in Brandon in Room 305 of the Family Center.

At the next meeting on March 22, the bestselling and award-winning author Debora Coty will be speaking on The Art of Story-Telling.



Good Samaritan Food Ministry Expands

Are you on a fixed income and having trouble making ends meet? Do you sometimes have to choose between paying a bill and buying food? Good Samaritan can help out. By attending classes, each student will receive a bag of groceries. Classes include Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, Card-making, and Cooking. These one-hour classes start at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and are being held at Balm Baptist Church, located at 15021 Balm Wimauma Rd. in Wimauma. For more information, or to sign up for a class, please call 634-7136.



Dance Into Spring At Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon

Brandon Christian Women’s Connection presents Kellie and David from Fred Astaire Dance Studio’s ‘Dance into Spring’ for the Monday, March 12 Luncheon. It will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church, Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15. First time guests pay $10. This is a nondenominational luncheon, sno membership required, but a reservation is requested with at 740-0098 by Monday, March 5.

Priscilla Shirer Live In Tampa Featuring Worship Music With Anthony Evans

New York Times Best-Selling Author Priscilla Shirer is coming to Idlewild Baptist Church on Saturday, April 28. The event will feature a time of prayer, biblical teaching and praise music with worship leader Anthony Evans. For more information or to register, visit www.LifeWay.com/PriscillaShirerLive. Ticket pricing starts at $59 per person. Idlewild is located at 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd. in Tampa.

On Friday, April 27, Idlewild will also hold a ‘You Lead One Day Training’ leadership conference. The training is geared toward women in ministry roles. For pricing and bundling options or to register, visit www.LifeWay/YouLead or call 1-800-254-2022.

The LifeCare Network’s Golf Tournament With Helicopter Drop

LifeCare’s annual golf tournament will be held on Friday, April 13 at the River Hills Country Club in Valrico. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and is followed by lunch and a helicopter golf ball drop. The shotgun start is at 12:45 p.m.

The registration fee is $150 per person and includes golfing, lunch, dinner, a Dri-Fit polo shirt, a goodie bag and contests along the golf course.

The LifeCare Network exists to lead those they serve to know Christ, protect the sanctity of human life and promote biblically based sexuality according to God’s plan for marriage. For more information, visit www.LifeCareNetwork.net.

To register or become a sponsor for the golf fundraiser, please contact Jessica Rickenbach at Jessica@LifeCareNetwork.net or 654-0491. The River Hills Country Club is located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico.



Topgolf Fundraiser Benefiting Teen Impact Program

On Sunday, March 25 from 2-6 p.m., Impact will be holding a fundraiser at Topgolf featuring a Hole in One and Beat the Pro Competition. The cost is $40 per ticket. Tickets are available for purchase through Eventbrite at https://impacttopgolf.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Bill Kagey at 600-9446 or bkagey@whatisimpact.com.

Topgolf is located at 10690 Palm River Rd. in Tampa.