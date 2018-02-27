Scrapbooking For Missions

Bay Life Church announces its 10th anniversary Spring Crop benefiting 2018 youth activities and mission trips. Bring your own supplies to work on your paper crafting projects in a well-lit and fun atmosphere. Your registration fee is tax deductible, and it includes continental breakfast, home cooked lunch, drinks and snacks all day, plus scrapbook/crop space, swap table, goody bags and door prizes.

This year’s crop will be held on Friday, April 20 from 6:30 – 11 p.m., and/or Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Join for up to 12 hours of wonderful, stress-free crop time. We will cook for you and offer plenty of fun ways for you to support youth and missions teams.

On Friday night, dinner will be ready when you arrive, and uninterrupted crop time. Dessert will be provided too and cropping will continue until 11 p.m. If you are staying for Saturday, leave your work set up and get right back to it on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, there will be ‘Make & Take’ stations (for a nominal fee), a silent auction (including retired Stampin’ Up!® products), and raffle baskets valued between $150 and $300. Bring something to share for the swap table, and take what will enhance your projects.

Sylvia Cuillo, from Photos Organized, will scan 100 photos (front and back) for a $7 donation to missions. Bring your photos and a thumb drive.

Local artisans have donated their time and supplies to provide Make & Take Projects for you. Pay a nominal fee for each, which goes completely to youth and missions. The cost is $25 for Friday night, $35 for Saturday, or $50 for both, or with electricity, $30 for Friday night, $40 for Saturday, or $55 for both. Late registrations, late payments and walk-ins are welcome if space allows. Last year, our Spring Crop filled 6 weeks before the event.

Get your group together, and visit www.baylife.org/scrapbooking to register and reserve your space. Space is not reserved until paid in full.



Bay Life’s Global 5K Cross-Country Run/Walk To Raise Funds For Missions

The Bay Life Cross-Country 5K Run/Walk is on Saturday, March 10 at 8 a.m. on the church grounds. There is also a Bay Life Kids 1K Fun Run. This family-friendly event draws hundreds of runners every year. This year Bay Life is supporting missions to Orlando, Pawley’s Island, Atlanta, North Georgia, New York City, Honduras and more.

The cost to run is $35 per runner and includes a Global 5K T-Shirt and goody bag for all runners and walkers. For more information or to register, visit www.baylife.org/global-5k-cross-country-runwalk/. Online registration ends on Wednesday, March 7, but registration will be available onsite beginning at 7 a.m. Bay Life Church is located at 1017 Kings Way Rd. in Brandon.



Holy Innocents’ Spring Whistle Stop Craft Show Is Back

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is bringing back its Spring Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, March 10 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Over 70 vendors will be showcasing and selling unique arts & crafts, novelties and baked goods for the spring and summer seasons. There will also be fun activities for the kids. The event will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Proceeds will benefit Holy Innocents’ outreach and mission trips for the coming year. Interested vendors can still register for a spot at www.hiepiscopal.org. For more info, please contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130.

St. Anne’s Third Annual Golf Tournament

Saint Anne Catholic Church is building its 2018 Community Outreach Funds with its Third Annual Golf Tournament.

A ‘Best Ball Golf Tournament’ will be held Saturday, April 21 at Apollo Beach Golf Course, 801 Golf and Sea Blvd. in Apollo Beach. Registration opens 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. Shotgun Start.

The entrance fee is $75 per player, or $300 for each foursome. This fee includes prizes for Hole-in-One, Greatest Putt, Longest Drive, Most Accurate Drive, Closest to the Pin (all Par 3s) and a ‘Fun’ Awards Luncheon with great food and prizes following the Tournament. The luncheon will be hosted at the Apollo Beach Golf Club.

There will be a Hole in One contest with the Grand Prize of $10,000.

Tournament registration forms are available at Saint Anne Parish Office Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.–Noon. Forms are also available at Apollo Beach Golf Course Pro Shop.



Artist Brings Jesus To Life In Pictures

Grace Community United Methodist Church welcomes you to experience special guest speaker: Michael Belk, on Palm Sunday, March 25 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services.

Come see Jesus brought to life in pictures. Experience the images, messages, and behind the scenes footage with the artist’s commentary. Original artwork will be for sale.

Produced in the ancient Italian city of Matera, this one-of-a-kind photographic journey delightfully incites a fresh perspective of Jesus. It is a journey for all people of all faiths. For highlights, visit www.JourneyswiththeMessiah.org.

Using his unique story-telling skills, award-winning fashion photographer embarked on an inspiring journey with his camera and creativity, to explore the modern-day relevance of the centuries-old messages of Jesus. Compelling and controversial, Belk’s photographs capture 1st Century Jesus intimately interacting with 21st Century Wall Street executives, high rollers, Nazis and people of from all walks of life.

Grace United Methodist Church is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. Visit www.mygraceumc.com.