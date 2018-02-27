The Bell Shoals Worship Ministry joined Big Daddy Weave in a concert on Jan. 27 at Carnegie Hall in New York City. About 70 performers from Bell Shoals helped comprise the 240-person True North Symphony Orchestra and Mass Choir to help Big Daddy Weave perform 15 of its greatest songs.

Choir members ranging in age from early 30s to early 80s took part in the rehearsals and concert preparation before taking the stage with one of the best-known names in contemporary Christian music.

“On Friday, we rehearsed for eight solid hours,” said Jason Millsaps, the pastor of music and worship at Bell Shoals. “We started at 8:30 in the morning and finished up at 4:30 in the afternoon.

Millsaps continued, “Saturday, we came to Carnegie Hall at 11 in the morning and went through everything. Then we got dressed and came back at 6:30 (for the concert.) It was a great experience.”

The Bell Shoals choir, which was there for four days and three nights, also got to take a post-concert dinner cruise on the Hudson River with Big Daddy Weave.

“It was awesome,” said Millsaps. “To be a part of that in New York City was amazing. From the first note, we had church. To sing on a stage that has so much history, and for me to conduct on that stage was awesome. It was truly an honor. I believe we were even able to share the Gospel through music.”