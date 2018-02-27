Is God On Facebook? CBS Hopes So, In Possible New Show

An atheist sends a friend request to ‘God’ on Facebook and God accepts. This is the basis for, God Friended Me, a potential new hour-long television drama-comedy from CBS.

CBS ordered a pilot episode of the proposed show for the fall, and if it gains traction with audiences it could become a weekly television series. God Friended Me is a product of Berlanti Productions, the Hollywood company behind the popular television shows Dawson’s Creek, Supergirl and Riverdale, among others.

The theme of God talking to a skeptic is not new for CBS. Joan of Arcadia, a drama about a teen who becomes an instrument of the Divine, aired on the network from 2003 to 2005, and Touched by an Angel was a huge hit with audiences and critics for the network for nine years. Support faith-based television when the show airs this fall.

Secret Keeper Girl Masterpiece World Tour Coming To Tampa In March

Are you looking for a way to invest in your relationship with your daughter in 2018? Want to raise her to be a confident, well-adjusted teenager? Parents need to connect and communicate with their daughters during the crucial tween years (8-12). That’s when they’re forming values and beliefs about things like friends, dating, sex, boys, body image and true beauty.

Secret Keeper Girl Masterpiece World Tour brings a fun way to connect ,including worship, interactive games and Biblical teaching as you help your daughter reframe the way she looks at the world and herself. The event is taking place on Saturday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Citylife Church located at 8411 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.secretkeepergirl.com/events.



Newsboys Concert Coming To Idlewild Baptist

Newsboys are a Christian rock band founded in 1985 in Mooloolaba, Australia. They have released 16 studio albums, six of which have been certified gold. During their tour, the Newsboys will be performing at Idlewild Baptist Church for a one-night appearance on Friday, March 23 at 7 p.m. Premium package tickets can be purchased for $45 and includes a 5 p.m. early entrance for best seats, a special premium laminate, a pre-show Q&A and a 40-song sampler from NewReleaseToday.

General Admission tickets are $25. Groups of 10 or more are $10 and receive one free ticket. For more information, email support@premierproductions.com or call 1-855-484-1991. Idlewild Baptist Church is located at 18333 Exciting Idlewild Blvd. in Lutz.