Have you been searching for really good homestyle Italian food? Look no further than Beve Cibo, located at 5622 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. Beve Cibo is owned and operated by FishHawk resident, Louie Bevilacqua, the former owner of FishHawk Pizza.

Beve Cibo is the perfect neighborhood restaurant. It is close to home, it has a full bar and it has really good, authentic Italian inspired food. It is just like one of those neighborhood restaurants you see in the movies. The reason for this is Bevilacqua himself. He personally welcomes everyone into the restaurant. Bevilacqua said, “This is not just a job. I have a passion for this business. I want to know all of my customers by name.” Bevilacqua is like an old school restauranteur who knows you by name, knows your family and knows your favorite meal or drink.

The food at Beve Cibo was developed by Bevilacqua who borrowed recipes from his grandmother. You can enjoy delicious rice balls, enormous meatballs, pasta and more. They also offer hand-tossed brick oven pizza. You can order custom pizzas such as arugula and prosciutto or alfredo pizza or create your own. All the sauces and dough for the pizza are made in house.

Bevilacqua also understands that many people are health conscious, so he has developed mouthwatering, tasty healthy options including gluten free pizza and ravioli and chicken and vegetable dishes.

Beve Cibo offers something for everyone. It is the type of place where you can comfortably go to celebrate a special occasion and come back the next night for family dinner. The bar is separate from the restaurant. Come in and unwind after a long day with one of their signature, hand crafted drinks such as a light and refreshing lemon basil margarita.

Bevilacqua explained, “When I was getting ready to open, I thought about what we do not have in this area. I wanted to open a nice, affordable, family friendly neighborhood restaurant.” Beve Cibo is the kind of place you would find in an urban neighborhood such as Tampa. “I wanted to fill a void in this community,” added Bevilacqua, and indeed he has.

Beve Cibo offers take-out & delivery for a five-mile radius and hosts monthly events such as a car show and Cigar Night. To find out about daily specials, please follow them on Facebook. For more information, please visit www.bevecibo.com or call 643-3550.