Drag Queen Bingo To Benefit Parkinson Foundation

Come out to Hamburger Mary’s, 2016 Town Center Blvd. in Brandon on Sunday, March 4 at 5 p.m. for Drag Queen Bingo to benefit the Parkinson Foundation. A $10 donation gives you 10 rounds of Bingo, and the chance to win great prizes such as Rays Game Tickets, Movie Passes, Restaurant Gift Certificates, Lowry Park Zoo tickets, Massage Gift Card, Cooper’s Hawk Lux Tasting, Total Wine and More wine party and more. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and gift basket raffles.

This will be tons of fun in memory of Phil Monaco, who lost his battle against Parkinson’s on March 1, 2015. Reserve your seat today. Call Hamburger Mary’s at 643-2110.

Parkinson’s disease affects your ability to move, speak, swallow and causes delusional behavior in its late stages. While the scientists are making progress in finding treatments, there is still no cure. The Parkinson’s Foundation provides much needed services to help improve the quality of life for those who have this disease as well as their caretakers. The funds raised for Moving Day Tampa Bay, A Walk for Parkinson’s Disease are reinvested to fund programs in the Tampa Bay area such as specialized physical therapy for movement disorders, speech therapy, counseling and more.

100% of the money donated will go to the Parkinson Foundation’s Moving Day Tampa Bay program. If you can’t attend the Charity Bingo Event, make sure you register to attend the Moving Day Tampa Bay event at www.movingdaytampabay.com

Prostate Cancer Support Group

Saint Andrew’s UMC, located at 3315 Bryan Rd. in Brandon, will be offering a Prostate Cancer Support Group, beginning Monday, March 5, at 5:30-7 p.m. The Support Group will meet on the first and third Monday of every month. Call 602-692-4052 (local cell) if you have any questions.



The G.F.W.C. Valrico Service League, Inc. Presents Puttin’ On The Ritz Bunco

Join the G.F.W.C. Valrico Service League’s Putting on the Ritz Bunco for a night of fun on Tuesday, March 6. Social Time/Dinner is from 6-7 p.m. with Bunco starting at 7 p.m. It will be held at Center Place Fine Arts Center, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. Evening includes light dinner, drinks and prizes. Tickets cost $20 and may be purchased at Center Place or contact Claudia Yake at 685-7998. Proceeds help support local school children and families in need in our community. In the past year, the group has supported A Kids Place, Brandon Outreach, Campo YMCA, Cards for the Troops, Center Place, Apostles Village, Family Promise and provided books, educational activities, food, clothing and shoes for Title I elementary school children.

Riverview Garden Club Speaker On Herbs

The Riverview Garden Club once again is having a talk about something we all wish and want to grow, herbs, with our very knowledgeable guest speaker, Dennis Gretton. It will take place on Wednesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Civic Center on 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. Call 654-6987 for more information.

Save the Date, Local Charities Win…

Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi has another fun evening planned that will benefit local Brandon charities. Mark your calendars on Wednesday, March 28 for HAMBINGO at Hamburger Mary’s Brandon 7 p.m. Cost to play 10 games of Bingo is $10.

KDP focuses its fundraising efforts on children as Kids Depend on People. All proceeds from this and previous fundraising events will be distributed to local charities prior to May in time to share its activities with pride at National in June.

Kappa Kappa Chapter is a civic and social sorority established within the Brandon community 53 years ago. Many families, children, and military have benefited from Kappa’s fundraising efforts over the years.

Reservations are recommended. Call 643-2110 and tell them you are with Kappa Kappa group when reserving.

Brandon Rotary’s Wild Game Night

You are invited to the Rotary Club of Brandon’s Wild Game Night on Friday, March 2 at Lupton’s Boggy Bottom Ranch, located at 8407 Lupton Pl. in Plant City.

The cost is a $100 donation that benefits local charities. It includes Wild Game Dinner and Open Bar with Top Shelf Liquors. Please bring a photo I.D. There will also be door prizes and raffles.

For tickets and more information, contact Joe Campoamor at 748-2076 or jcampoamor@integrityft.com.

Breakfast With ECHO At The Regent

Join the team at ECHO of Brandon for a complimentary fundraising breakfast on Wednesday, March 21 from 8-9 a.m. Seating and breakfast will begin promptly at 8 a.m. Learn about ECHO’s programs to provide food, clothing, and back-to-work programs for over 13,000 neighbors per year, and how you can help.

R.S.V.P. to eleanor@echofl.org, or for more information, call 685-0935.

Membership Recruitment For GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club

Please join the GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club for its membership recruitment event, ‘Come Grow With Us,’ on Thursday, March 22, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the club’s historic clubhouse at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon. Membership is open to women of all ages who want to make a difference in the Brandon community.

For more information about this free, fun, and informative event, please contact Liz at 681-7612 or at esrw1@verizon.net.