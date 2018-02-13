Valrico resident Jamie Ratcliff is realizing a dream this month as he gets ready to open the doors to Bullfrog Creek Brewing Company on Lithia PInecrest Rd. in mid-March.

Ratcliff began his brewing journey last year and is very excited about sharing his craft with local beer lovers.

The 3,000 sq. ft. brewery and tap room will be housed in Erindale Plaza, next to Car Wash on the Greens, in a space formerly occupied by the Erindale Market and gas station.

“The location is a perfect fit for my vision because of the great bones and porch area where we can offer outdoor seating and an area for entertainment,” said Ratcliff, a veteran, born and raised in the Valrico area.

Ratcliff, who works closely with the brewery’s production manager, Chanse Haas, recently brought brew master Matt Morrow to the team from Arches Brewery in Atlanta. They plan to offer 16 types of beer on tap with a variety of choices including IPAs, pilsners, porters and stouts.

The brewery uses a nano-brewing, small-capacity system giving it the capability to brew many different types of beers and change out the recipes regularly. Bullfrog Creek will also offer guest taps with cider and other local beers and will have wine available to purchase.

Plans include regularly scheduled food trucks on the weekends and partnerships with local restaurants who will deliver food to the brewery.

“As a long time resident, I am so excited to bring craft beer to the Valrico community,” said Ratcliff. “We plan to host a lot of local events focusing on good beer and great service.”

In addition to offering drinks and entertainment and a founder’s club opportunity, Ratcliff plans to schedule events where residents can come in and participate in the brewing.

“It is such a cool process,” he said. “It starts out as grain and turns into a great beer……all right here in Valrico.”

The brewery, located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., will be open every day from 12 Noon until 9 or 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends. For more information, call 703-8835 or visit www.bullfrogcreekbrewing.com.