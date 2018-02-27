Calling all ladies! Tampa’s FaithTalk radio station presents Ladies Night Out on Thursday, March 22 at Bell Shoals Baptist Church. Grab your girlfriends and get ready for an evening of laughs when Christian Comedian Leslie Norris Townsend takes the stage at 7 p.m.

Townsend, also a former beauty queen and grand finalist on Star Search, received her first major break into showbiz performing at Walt Disney World. Shortly after, Hollywood noticed her knack for improvisation and knocked on her door.

With 30 plus television appearances, including The Tonight Show and Comedy Central, Townsend easily connects with her audiences through song, dance and comedy. The accomplished performer has also shared the stage with the likes of Robin Williams, Bryan Cranston and Henry Winkler, just to name a few.

Touted as part comedy and part testimony, Townsend’s act pulls from her life experience as she recounts her journey from a comedian with a burgeoning career in Hollywood to a farmer and stay-at-home mom in rural Ohio.

“I wanted a better life for my family, and I couldn’t do that on the road,” explained Townsend. “So here I was, this prissy beauty queen in heels, out in the mud and in the middle of nowhere.”

Townsend praises God for bestowing her with the gift to make others laugh and for the opportunity to return to stand-up comedy. Today, she employs comedy as a way to connect with women and point them to Jesus. Townsend wants them to know that they are more precious than rubies.

“Laughter is so healing,” said Townsend. “It’s important for women to come together and lean on one another. We are going to have a great time at this event.”

The fun kicks off at 5 p.m. with a shopping EXPO where ladies can mingle and sample lite hors-d’oeuvres and decadent desserts. For a larger appetite, food trucks will be on the premises. The event takes places on the Bell Shoals Brandon Campus located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.

General admission is $10 per person with VIP seating at $29 per person. For further detail or to purchase tickets, visit www.letstalkfaith.com/ladiesnightout. For more information about Townsend, visit www.leslienorristownsend.com.