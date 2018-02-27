At just 18 years old, local Contemporary Christian Artist, Jennifer Jimenez will officially release her first full album, Relentless, on March 2, to be followed by an album release concert this spring.

Jimenez will also be performing two songs from Relentless at the Chapel at Fishhawk’s FamFest 2018, located at 6026 Churchside Dr. in Lithia on Friday, March 3. This is a free event which will honor first responders and their families.

Relentless, a contemporary Christian album with gospel soul fusion, will feature eight original songs by Jimenez in collaboration with GRAMMY® Award winner, Latin GRAMMY® nominee, arranger, and producer, Lannie Battistini. Jimenez will be submitting her upcoming album Relentless for consideration for the 61st GRAMMYs® next year. This album was recorded under Battistini’s music label, Hands in Motion Music Productions.

Jimenez was born in Florida, but spent much of her childhood in Merida, Venezuela. She currently resides locally with her parents and her older brothers. Her relationship with music began at a young age when she used to sing in church and with her family.

Jimenez knew that singing and recording was something that God called her to do. “I’ve always loved singing for the Lord, and I am excited to share my passion with the world,” said Jimenez. “Every song has an important story behind it, and God helped me incorporate what He’s done for me in each one. So hopefully you will hear the same when listening to it.”

However, her love for music blossomed when she began being bullied by her peers at school. Music created a solace for Jimenez in which she could escape the negativity of the outside world. She has since had the opportunity to perform in front of the White House. As a solo act, she has had the opportunity to perform at weddings, school talent shows, birthday parties, the American Idol Experience, and America’s Got Talent.

Relentless will be available on iTunes and Google Play Music.