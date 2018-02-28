Above Photo: Ribbon Cutting of Dean Burnett Law Brandon office.

Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Claiming your Social Security benefits at the wrong time could cost your family tens of thousands of dollars. A seminar will be held at The HCC campus at the Regent on Thursday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 6 at 6 p.m. (promptly) to help you with these decisions. Plan to be there by 5:45 p.m.

This seminar is perfect for people in the age range of 58-67 years old. At this seminar you will learn some of the unknown strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your Social Security benefits. The HCC campus at the Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

Call Angeloni Tax Advisory Group at 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

New Brandon Office For Dean Burnetti Law

Dean Burnetti Law recently opened its new Brandon office, located at 413 Lithia Pinecrest Dr. in Brandon. The Christian law firm’s main office is located in Lakeland and was founded in 2015. The founding attorney and the firm’s namesake, Burnetti, attended seminary before graduating from Oral Roberts School of Law in 1986.

Dean Burnetti Law is a Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, and Social Security Disability law firm. With more than 30 years’ experience, Burnetti is one of only four attorneys in the State of Florida who is double Board Certified by the Florida Bar in the areas of Worker’s Compensation and Civil Trial Law.

The firm consists of two other attorneys, Tim Coleman and Scott Graul. Graul works primarily out of the new Brandon office. The firm’s practice concentrates on the areas of personal injury, auto accidents, premises liability, nursing home negligence, medical malpractice, workers’ compensation, sexual battery, and Social Security Disability law.

The ribbon cutting Ceremony was attended by Brandon’s Honorary Mayor Sue Burkett, who is also the Principal of Bloomingdale High School. In addition to Burkett, several local area doctors and lawyers came to welcome the new firm.

When asked what compelled him to open an office in Brandon, Burnetti said, “With so much recent growth in this area, I wanted a Christian Law Firm to be available to serve the people of Hillsborough County.”

For more information, please contact 863-BURNETTILAW or 813-BURNETTILAW, or visit www.BurnettiLaw.com.



Drew’s RV Techs, LLC Holds Grand Reopening

Drew’s RV Techs celebrated their grand reopening last fall. Owner Drew Anklin recently purchased and renovated the property. The company has grown in the two years since it first opened, and decided to celebrate this moment with the surrounding community.

Drew’s RV is a full service RV shop, RV parts store, as well as new and used RV Sales.

Drew’s RV will work on any units, top to bottom, inside and out. It has a full parts store and can obtain un-stocked items usually by the next day. Drew’s RV also does warranty and insurance work.

Hours are Monday through Friday- 8 a.m. 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m-4 p.m.

Drew’s RV Techs is located at 1601 S. US Hwy. 41 in Ruskin. For more information, call 645-7870 or visit www.drewsrvtechs.com.

Spring Shabby Chic Vintage Market & Artisan Days

On Sunday, March 18 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., stop by Westfield Brandon Town Center at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon for the Shabby Chic Vintage Market and Artisan Day. This event are has become one of the most unique shopping events in and around the Tampa Bay area.

Currently in six locations, each Shabby Chic Market is different and brings its own unique crowd of furniture artists, and the best local artisans. Most locations are held twice a year once in the spring and fall to capture the fun of styling for each season. Each Shabby Chic Market offers all kinds of Shabby Chic items and decor, artisans, unique food options, original art, painted furniture, antique & vintage items, Cottage Glam items, pallet art and signs, boutique clothing, jewelry and more.

The Shabby Chic Markets are completely free to attend and free to park at each location. Live entertainment is also featured, DIY craft workshops and paint demos provided by local sponsor Dixie Belle Paint Company.

You can also find the Market and Artisan event at Westfield Citrus Park, 8021 Citrus Park Town Center Blvd. in Tampa on Sunday, March 4 and the Bradenton Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd. in Palmetto, on Sunday, March 25.

Living Healthy Program Offered At The Bridges

Developed at Stanford University, the ‘Chronic Disease Self-Management Program,’ will be offered at The Bridges Assisted Living Community in partnership with Senior Connection Center, Inc. This free six-week course will build participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives. Participants with chronic diseases such as arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, bronchitis, emphysema, asthma and epilepsy will learn to manage symptoms, work with their healthcare team, exercise safely and easily, solve problems and relax. Those who have completed this program spent fewer days in the hospital and demonstrated significant improvements in exercise, health distress, fatigue, self-reported general health and more. Classes will be held every Tuesday from March 6 to April 10 from 1-3:30 p.m. in the Clubhouse at The Bridges. Class size is limited. Please call Janet Noah at 413-8900 to register.

David Weekley Homes Unveils New Floor Plan In Encore At FishHawk Ranch

David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest private home builder, is now offering a new floor plan and lower price point to the master-planned community of Encore at FishHawk Ranch Classic Series.

Priced from the $275s, Encore at FishHawk Ranch Classic Series showcases three floor plans, which range in size from 1,600 to 2,100 sq. ft. including the newest addition of The Boxberry. Situated on 45-ft. homesites, the series is part of Weekley’s line of low-maintenance, one-story homes in a 55+ lifestyle community.

Featuring two to three bedrooms and two full baths, The Boxberry’s single-story floor plan includes a study, two-car garage and optional lanai.

Homebuyers in Encore at FishHawk Ranch Classic Series have access to residents-only community amenities, such as the award-winning, state-of-the-art amenity center, The Oasis Club, which includes a full-time lifestyle director, resort-style pool and fitness center.

The community is located close to parks, miles of hike and bike trails and a variety of shopping and dining options.

For more information on Encore at FishHawk Ranch Classic Series, call 422-6175.



NV Salon Is Hiring

NV Salon is currently hiring. If you are an outgoing, friendly individual with a background in beauty and a desire to work within a constantly evolving environment with room to learn and grow with the company, this just might be the place for you. The salon is currently searching for part-time and full-time hairstylist. NV Salon is located at 13107 U.S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview. Call 374-9224.

Visit https://nvsalonspa301.com.



Twin Creeks Assisted Living And Memory Care Now Accepting Residents

Twin Creeks has received final approvals to be open for residents and recently welcomed its first residents. The staff has worked hard to prepare this beautiful community to pass Florida’s regulatory requirements. These stringent yet necessary prerequisites are to ensure that it meets and proudly surpasses all qualifications to be an exceptional assisted living and memory care community.

According to Executive Director Shane Potter, “We look forward to having them and hope that those of you who have wanted to check out our space to stop by or call us at 336-2128.”

Twin Creeks is located at 13470 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Visit https://www.twincreeksretire.com.



Styles By Marsha Is A Full Service Salon

‘Styles by Marsha’ is a full service salon for the whole family. It is located at 3448 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. at Salons by JC (next to SteinMart).

Marsha has been in the Valrico/Brandon area since 1980 and brings 37+ years of experience as a master stylist. Specializing in precision haircuts and color, she also enjoys special event styling and perms.

Marsha has completed specialized training with Redken’s Master & Specialist programs, L’Oreal Professionnel and Matrix to name a few.

“I am focused on designing styles that fit my client lifestyle. Hair is an expression of an individual’s personality and reflects not only their outward beauty but also their inward beauty.”

Great hair happens by appointment. Call 520-8910. Hours are Wednesday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Valrico Social Security Office Moves To New Location

The Valrico Social Security Office will be moving to a new location at 2027 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner. Persons with questions about Social Security can visit the Valrico office Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 Noon.

Most Social Security business does not require a visit to an office. Services can be handled through Social Security’s toll free telephone (at 1-800-772-1213 or TTY-1-800-325-0778 or establish an account online at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

Current Social Security beneficiaries can manage their account – change an address, adjust direct deposit, obtain a benefit verification letter, request a replacement Medicare card or replacement SSA-1099. Account holders still in the workforce can verify their earnings, and obtain estimates of future benefits on the website.

Watts Dental Celebrates Grand Opening With A Ribbon Cutting

Watts Dental recently had a ribbon cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce, celebrating the opening of their new dental office located at 5605 Skytop Dr. in FishHawk.