FishHawk Pinch-A-Penny will hold its Eighth Annual Big Green Eggfest on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This fun and informative event is hosted by the Rutledge family, Larry, Kathy and Jimmy, the owners of the FishHawk Pinch-A-Penny located at 16715 FishHawk Blvd. in the Winn Dixie Plaza in Lithia.

The Big Green Eggfest is for anyone in the community who either owns one or has been thinking of acquiring a Big Green Egg. You get to see the Big Green Egg in action learn all about it.

For those who want to get one at a deep discount, FishHawk Pinch-A-Penny is offering a limited number of Big Green Eggs before the Eggfest. In exchange for a 25% discount, your Big Green Egg will be used at the Eggfest. You will get a Big Green Egg, a large nest and large plate setter. There are just 10 Big Green Eggs being offered at this discounted rate, and you must pre-purchase it before the event.

At this year’s Eggfest, there will be themed cooking classes offered every hour. The classes are designed to provide tips and techniques on using the Big Green Egg. At 10 a.m. come see how you can create mouthwatering appetizers. At 11 a.m. learn how to cook a chicken. At 12 p.m. you will see how a delicious pork can be prepared on the Big Green Egg. At 1 p.m. see a steak get cooked to perfection, and if that is not enough, come at 2 p.m. and witness pizza magic.

Attendees at the classes will get to taste the food prepared.

Also, new this year, there will be a terrific raffle. Tickets are $10 and the lucky winner will receive an in home, personal cooking class by Jimmy Rutledge. This is a perfect opportunity to learn how to use the Big Green Egg to its fullest potential.

Jimmy said, “I first got a Big Green Egg about 10 years ago. I now have three. Grilling is fun for the whole family.” Jimmy added, “The Big Green Egg is an investment that will last a long time.”

All proceeds from the event and the raffle will be donated, along with a match from the Rutledge family, to Seeds of Hope.

For more information on the 8th Annual Big Green Eggfest, please like Lithia Egghead on Facebook or call 655-3700.