It was our very first test-drive of an Alfa Romeo car ever. And we must say it left a lasting impression on us, especially the ‘takeoff’ aspect. Step on the gas and the rear-wheel-drive 4C Spider will catch you off guard, as it lunges forward with a fervor you wouldn’t find in most sport cars. It’s quick on its feet, reaching 0 to 60 mph in a mere 4.1 seconds.

A 1.7-liter turbocharged inline-4 cylinder puts out 237 horsepower @ 6000 rpm and 258 pounds-feet of torque @ 4250 rpm. It is coupled with a responsive 6-speed dual auto transmission. Handling the suspension quite well is a double wishbone front and MacPherson strut rear. But steering the 2,487-pound car can be a challenge because of a manual rack-and-pinion system. The dna modes available in the two-seater stand for dynamic, natural and advanced efficiency.

Undoubtedly, it is a great looker that will draw oodles of attention. A triangular grille is surrounded by oblong bi-xenon headlights while the rear shows off rounded LED tail lamps and dual exhaust tips, as well as carbon-fiber vents and spoiler. However, the interior doesn’t live up to the expectations in this transverse-mounted mid-engine car. Digital gauges greet the driver in a 7-inch screen up front. But the Pioneer radio gives this otherwise extraordinary Spider a cheap appearance. And you can forget using a glove box for your belongings because there isn’t any. Other standard amenities include a single-zone a/c, aluminum pedals, flat-bottomed leather steering wheel and seats.

This being a performance-oriented car that handles aggressively, Alfa Romeo has ensured safety is paramount with such standard features as dual front and side door-mounted airbags, driver knee airbag, passenger knee bolsters, four-wheel antilock brakes with traction control, hill start assist, tire pressure monitor and daytime running lights.

The 4C Spider packs plenty of punch, displaying amazing nimbleness and tons of grip at sharp turns on city streets. And, of course, you always have the option of taking the speed demon to the racetrack for the thrill of your life.