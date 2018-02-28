Riverview Garden Club Speaker On Growing Herbs

The Riverview Garden Club once again is having a talk about something we all wish and want to grow, herbs, with our very knowledgeable guest speaker, Dennis Gretton. It will take place on Wednesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Civic Center on 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. Call 654-6987 for more information.



Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.

Speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.

The support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center is located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in BrandonFor more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.



Save the Date, Local Charities Win…

Mark your calendars on Wednesday, March 28 for Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi’s HAMBINGO at Hamburger Mary’s Brandon 7 p.m. Cost to play 10 games of Bingo is $10.

KDP focuses its fundraising efforts on children as Kids Depend on People. All proceeds from this and previous fundraising events will be distributed to local charities prior to May in time to share its activities with pride at National in June.

Reservations are recommended. Call 643-2110 and tell them you are with Kappa Kappa group when reserving.



Prostate Cancer Support Group

Saint Andrew’s UMC, located at 3315 Bryan Rd. in Brandon, will be offering a Prostate Cancer Support Group, beginning Monday, March 5, at 5:30-7 p.m. The Support Group will meet on the first and third Monday of every month. Call 602-692-4052 (local cell) if you have any questions.



Drag Queen Bingo To Benefit Parkinson Foundation

Come out to Hamburger Mary’s, 2016 Town Center Blvd. in Brandon on Sunday, March 4 at 5 p.m. for Drag Queen Bingo to benefit the Parkinson Foundation. A $10 donation gives you 10 rounds of Bingo, and the chance to win great prizes such as Rays Game Tickets, Movie Passes, Restaurant Gift Certificates, Lowry Park Zoo tickets, Massage Gift Card, Cooper’s Hawk Lux Tasting, Total Wine and More wine party and more. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and gift basket raffles.

This will be tons of fun in memory of Phil Monaco, who lost his battle against Parkinson’s on March 1, 2015. Reserve your seat today. Call Hamburger Mary’s at 643-2110.

Visit Moving Day Tampa Bay event at www.movingdaytampabay.com



Brandon Rotary’s Wild Game Night

You are invited to the Rotary Club of Brandon’s Wild Game Night on Friday, March 2 at Lupton’s Boggy Bottom Ranch, located at 8407 Lupton Pl. in Plant City.

The cost is a $100 donation that benefits local charities. It includes Wild Game Dinner and Open Bar with Top Shelf Liquors. Please bring a photo I.D. There will also be door prizes and raffles.

For tickets and more information, contact Joe Campoamor at 748-2076 or jcampoamor@integrityft.com.

Membership Recruitment For GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club

Please join the GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club for its membership recruitment event, ‘Come Grow With Us,’ on Thursday, March 22, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the club’s historic clubhouse at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon. Membership is open to women of all ages who want to make a difference in the Brandon community.

For more information about this free, fun, and informative event, please contact Liz at 681-7612 or at esrw1@verizon.net.



Breakfast With ECHO At The Regent

Join the team at ECHO of Brandon for a complimentary fundraising breakfast on Wednesday, March 21 from 8-9 a.m. Seating and breakfast will begin promptly at 8 a.m. Learn about ECHO’s programs to provide food, clothing, and back-to-work programs for over 13,000 neighbors per year, and how you can help.

R.S.V.P. to eleanor@echofl.org, or for more information, call 685-0935.



16th Annual Community Roundtable Golf Tournament

The 16th Annual Community Roundtable B. Lee Elam Golf Tournament will take place on Thursday, March 29 at Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club. Check in begins at 11 a.m. with a 1 p.m. Shotgun Start.

The cost of $125 for individuals and $400 for foursomes includes lunch and dinner.

You can pay online (submission deadline is March 16). Visit www.TheCommunityRoundtable.org or make your tax except check payable to: The Community Roundtable, PO Box 1061, Brandon, FL 33509-1061.

Founded in 1957, The Community Roundtable is al all volunteer charity assisting Greater Brandon area charities.



The Beth Daniels Can-Cer Vive Loop Run/Walk

Help support The Beth Daniels Can-Cer Vive Loop Run/Walk; a medical fundraising event. In May of 2017, Beth Daniels was diagnosed with Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer. Daniels, a 40 year old mother of two, and wife to Felipe Daniels – a 12 year NCO Army Veteran who is now a civil service officer at MacDill AFB, is literally in a fight for her life.

Funds raised will help to ease the crippling financial burden that Stage 4, Esophageal Cancer has placed on her family. All registration fees and pledges go directly to the Daniels family.

The event will be held Sunday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at Alderman’s Ford Park, 100 Alderman’s Ford Park Dr. in Plant City. For more information, to register or to make a donation, visit www.BethDanielsCan-CerVive.com.