The Newsome JROTC Wolfpack Battalion continues to demonstrate excellence. Starting strong, the year began with a phenomenal Cadet of the Month Board, resulting in a win for Charlie Company and Cadet Private First Class Daniel Roesner-Musser.

January 20 was a busy day for the Wolfpack Battalion as Newsome’s Drill Team and Color Guard competed at Brandon High School while the Cyber Patriot Team competed in a State level competition. The Drill Team competed in exhibition, unarmed and armed platoon as well as exhibition, unarmed and armed squad level routines. Both male and female Color Guards also competed. The long day culminated with Cadet First Sergeant David Swartzlander placing second overall out of hundreds of participants in the individual unarmed knockout competition. The Cyber Patriot Team earned a spot at Regionals which were held on February 10.

Continuing with last year’s theme of doing more in the community, members of Alpha Company participated in a beach clean-up at Ben T. Davis Beach in Tampa. The remaining Companies in the Battalion are executing their Service Learning Projects bringing the total number of projects this year to seven.

There were also remarkable personal achievements made by cadets this month. Cadet First Lieutenant Isabelle Guevara, Assistant S7, received an Appointment to the United States Coast Guard Academy as well as a place on their Cross Country and Track & Field teams.

Additionally, Cadet Major Renfro, Battalion Executive Officer, earned the prestigious title of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Boy Scouts, following his board of review January 28.

Wrapping up the month, in an extremely competitive Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) of the Month Board, Cadet Sergeant John Provost, representing Alpha Company, won adding another five points to their Honor Company total. To see more of the Wolfpack Battalion exploits go to: www.newsomejrotc.com.