Win Your Own Corvette For As Little As $5

Most of us only dream of cruising the roads in our own Chevrolet Corvette. But thanks to Stingray Chevrolet in Plant City, your Corvette dream could soon become a reality. The 2018 Corvette Grand Sport will be raffled off on Sunday, March 11 at 5 p.m. at Stingray Chevrolet’s vehicle display on the Florida Strawberry Festival grounds.

Tickets for the drawing are $5 each and are available for purchase at www.stingraychevroletraffle.com/enter-to-win/ until 1 p.m. on March 9 or through 6 p.m. in person at the Stingray Chevrolet dealership located off exit 22 on I-4 in Plant City.

Tickets can also be purchased all 11 days of the Florida Strawberry Festival at Stingray Chevrolet’s vehicle display on the event grounds.

This opportunity is made possible by Steve and Susan Hurley of Stingray Chevrolet, who have donated a vehicle for this raffle for the past nine years. All proceeds from the raffle benefit Unity in the Community, a Plant City organization that contributes to local youth organizations and other groups who provide assistance to underprivileged families. There is a maximum of 50 tickets per person and don’t have to be present to win.



Hillsborough County Celebrates Great American Campout

Grab your sleeping bag, your favorite camp food, and make your way the Great American Campout. Two parks will offer opportunities to sleep under the stars and discover the great outdoors.

Learn how to light a campfire, cook dinner over the flames, and learn to use a pie iron to make dessert. It’s a chance to treat your family to a night out, make friends, and experience the joys and challenges of camping.

The overnight campout dates and conservation park locations are on Saturday, March 3 at Lithia Springs – Basic Camping and Saturday, March 24 – Dead River – Primitive Camping. Check-in is from 12 Noon-1 p.m. Participants break camp and check out at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Campers will enjoy games, fishing, paddling, hiking, and stargazing.

The event is intended to introduce families to camping, providing opportunities for them to set up tents, start a campfire, and enjoy the park – with assistance, if needed.Family groups must include at least one child age 12 or younger. No pets or alcohol are allowed.

The cost is $2 (cash) per camper. There are optional guided hikes for an additional $5 per person.

Organizers suggest campers bring the following gear: Food and water, Tent, Sleeping bag, blanket, pillow, Change of clothes, Insect spray, Sunscreen, Flashlights and Binoculars.

Space is limited. Call 744-5595 and choose extension #2 for Recreation or visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/calendar/03-parksandrec/2018/20180303-great-american-camp-out to register.

Day Out With Thomas The Tank Engine

All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to join him for a day of big adventures and even bigger memories at Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour 2018. Children everywhere can spend a day with their friend Thomas when the #1 Engine pulls into Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St E. in Parish on March 10, 11 and March 16, 17 and 18.

This fun-filled event offers children and their families the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, star of the popular Thomas & Friends™ series. In addition, they will meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities including crafts, photo ops, and more.

The tour, now in its 23rd year, will make 42 stops across the U.S. and Canada and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2018.

To buy tickets for the train ride, visit www.frrm.org.