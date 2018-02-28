Newsome High School parents of a 2018 graduating senior can participate in the Blue Letter Envelope program, which is sponsored by the PTSA. This year’s committee chairperson, Ginny Harrell, Chairperson, PTSA Blue Letter Envelope Program wants to spread the word early and reach as many in the community as possible.

The hope is this year that all of the 670 plus students graduating receives a special sentiment.

Harrell said, “Watching the students open their letters; watching the emotions on their faces as they read the words; that is what makes the program so rewarding. People underestimate the impact their words may have on a student. You should see their reactions.”

The program was inspired by the national Red Letter Envelope program. Each year parents, grandparents, family, teachers, clergy, friends, or anyone who has impacted the life of a graduating student, can send a special card, letter or note congratulating them and wishing them well as they graduate and prepare for their next endeavor.

The Blue Letter Envelope team carefully sorts and stores the cards and letters for each student and distributes them prior to graduation at the senior breakfast.

“My daughter was so moved by the notes she received, touched by the friends and family that took time to give her words of inspiration or reminiscing about a special memory. They are keepsakes that she will treasure for years to come,” noted Harrell.

The letters and cards are kept confidential until they are given to the students.

Thousands of letters will be collected, so please follow these guidelines: Cards or letters no larger than 8×10 (no packages); Do not send anything of value (cash, checks, gift cards, etc.) to the school; If sending several envelopes inside a larger envelope, put the student’s full name on all envelopes; and keep letters and cards flat.

All cards and letters must arrive at the school by Friday, April 27, but you are encouraged to send letters earlier; No letters can be accepted after the deadline.

Letters and cards can be mailed or dropped off at the Newsome’s Main Office addressed to: Student’s Full Name, Newsome High School PTSA- Blue Letter Envelopes, 16550 FishHawk Blvd., Lithia, FL 33547.

For more information, email Ginny Harrell at blueletterenvelopes@newsomehighschoolptsa.org.