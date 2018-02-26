Guests are in for the slide of their lives when Adventure Island®Tampa Bay’s new epic drop slide, Vanish Point®, opens in March 2018.

Inspired by the point on a wave where water and gravity form a perfect partnership, the crest of this 70-ft. tower challenges you with two 425 ft. wave paths. Step into one of two skyboxes, and face your fears as the floor disappears beneath you. Or, get horizontal on a 455-ft. long slide ending with a high speed finale.

“These unique ride paths give guests options on how they want their thrills delivered,” said Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay and Adventure Island®. “Whether you choose to have the floor drop from beneath your feet, or race to the bottom on a looped slide, the only way down once you get to the top is a wild ride that gets your heart pumping.”

Located right across the street from Busch Gardens®, Adventure Island is the ultimate combination of high-speed thrills and tropical, tranquil surroundings for guests of all ages.

Within a soothing Key West atmosphere, guests enjoy slides, corkscrews, waterfalls, a wave pool, children’s water playground and other family attractions.

Vanish Point® will be located at the center of the park next to another family-favorite thrill slide, Colossal Curl™, and near waterfalls, a 17,000-sq. ft. wave pool, children’s water playground called Fabian’s Funport® and other family attractions.

Guests can dig their toes into the sand or relax in lounge chairs or a private cabana.

Construction on Vanish Point® will begin in the coming weeks, and the ride is expected to be completed to kick off the 2018 season for Adventure Island®.

Visit AdventureIsland.com for more information.