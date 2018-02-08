Above Photo: Riverview Wrestling takes FHSAA 3a District 7 Champions. This is the first year for FHSAA Wrestling to have a dual state series.

Winter Carnival At Boyette Springs Elementary

Boyette Springs Elementary School will hold its Winter Carnival on Saturday, February 17 from 1-5 p.m. During the carnival, the school will also be celebrating its 25th Anniversary Celebration. The ceremony is from 1-2 p.m.

The carnival is open to the public. Come and enjoy a day of fun celebrating with carnival games, face painting, laser tag, food, local vendors and raffles.

Senior Judge Perry Honored At Event Hosted By WMU-Cooley Black Law Students Association

WMU-Cooley Law School’s Black Law Students Association (BLSA) will present ‘A Night at the Oscars: A Red Carpet Affair’ on Saturday, February 24 to celebrate the work of BLSA and honor Senior Judge Perry Little of the 13th Judicial Circuit.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at The Event Factory; a banquet hall located at 7565 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa. The black-tie event will also include a cocktail hour, the dinner program will begin at 8 p.m. and dancing will follow.

Little was appointed to the Hillsborough County Court System in 1977 by Gov. Rubin Askew. He was the second African American appointed to the Hillsborough County bench. For over 12 years, Little presided as a traffic judge and county court judge. Gov. Lawton Chiles appointed him to the Circuit Court in 1993 where he served in the Juvenile and Circuit Civil Divisions until his retirement in January 2007. Much of his Circuit experience was dedicated to positively impacting the lives of juveniles and young adults.

Tickets are available online at http://bit.ly/2E9RoAJ, and cost $50 for individuals, $90 for couples.



Firehouse Cultural Center Children’s Art Studio

The Firehouse Cultural Center will hold a Children’s Art Studio on Saturdays from February 17 – April 14 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon.

This will include fun and creative art activities for grades 1-6.

Activities range from Printmaking to Kaleidoscopes to Mobile making and much more. The instructions are Dee Hood and Susan Fredericks.

The cost is $15 Non-member/$10 Member. There is special discount pricing for two or more children. You must call the office at 645-7651 to receive the multiple children discount.

There will be no children’s art student on March 10 (Manatee Arts Festival) or March 31 (Easter Weekend).

Register now as space is limited. Call 645-7651. Visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.



WMU-Cooley Law School Tampa Bay Campus Hosts January Graduation Ceremony

Graduates from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School’s Tampa Bay campus’ Justice Patricia Boyle Class were presented with juris doctor degrees during the law school’s commencement ceremony on January 13 at the University of South Florida’s Marshall Center.

During the valedictory remarks, Robert Johnson told his classmates, “As future attorneys, what we do today, matters tomorrow. The compassion towards our clients and how we approach and handle each case sets the precedent for outcomes thereafter. The work you do now will have impact for years and years to come.”

Each class at WMU-Cooley bears the name of a distinguished member of the legal profession. The January 2018 class is named after Michigan Supreme Court Justice Patricia Boyle. In 1978, President Jimmy Carter selected Boyle as a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in Detroit. After five years on the federal bench, Boyle stepped down when she was chosen by Gov. James Blanchard to join the Michigan Supreme Court as an associate justice.