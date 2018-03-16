Citrus Carpet and Tile Cleaning of Tampa owner Jim Hirz is proud to have been servicing the community for two years this month. During that time he has made a name for himself with hundreds of satisfied carpet and tile customers and as president of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Brandon.

Hirz, who moved with his wife Carol to Riverview from Atlanta in 2014, decided that Citrus Carpet and Tile Cleaning would be a great fit for a new business in eastern Hillsborough County.

“The company’s product, approach and philosophy sets it apart,” said Hirz, who ran a video production business for 20 years before moving to Florida.

Using a special all natural formula derived from skins of citrus fruits, the company specializes in carpet, tile and grout cleaning, but also offers furniture, area rug and upholstery cleaning. An additional service Hirz feels sets his business apart is grout color sealing, which is a painting process that creates an impenetrable boundary to the pours grout and allows the customer to custom pick the color of the finished product.

“When we are done it looks like a new floor,” said Hirz, who recently hired an additional employee to work with him on jobs.

For carpet cleaning, Citrus Carpet and Tile uses a quick drying, low moisture process that not only prevents re-spotting but also means that customers can fully use the area within an hour. All services are personalized and 100 percent guaranteed.

But one of Hirz’s favorite things about owning a small business is the way it has helped him get immersed in his community. He has been a member of the Kiwanis Club, a global organization of members dedicated to serving the children of the world and developing youth leaders, for 16 years and states that his work with the group influences everything he does.

“I am so thankful and proud that my business has allowed me to take on an important role with the Kiwanis Club,” said Hirz, who became president of the Greater Brandon group last year.

Citrus Carpet and Tile services all of Hillsborough County. For more, visit www.citruscleantampa.com or call Hirz at 314-7800. For Kiwanis, visit www.brandonkiwanis.com or call 810-8584.