Iglesia Cristo La Senda (CLS), an institution with strong Christian values, will host its third annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, March 31 at River Hills Country Club, 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico.

The entry fee is $100 per person. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and Shot Gun start begins at 1 p.m.

Meet special guest, former Yankee Pitcher Ramiro Mendoza, a five-time World Series champion.

All golfers will receive 18 holes of golf, grab bags featuring a Golf Polo from MENDOZA55 embroidery, a Hole in One for $10,000. Enjoy snacks throughout the event. Included is an awards ceremony, dinner, contests, raffles, sport memorabilia, prizes and more.

“This activity is very close to my heart, it is not only my church, but it is also a project that is focus towards the Youth and Children Ministry. It will also bring our community together keeping in mind that our youth and children are our future, said Mendoza.”

Pastor Sergio Peralta said, “Recently we had the blessing to finish a new construction for our new sanctuary. That has increased the assistance of families with young children and youth. For that same reason, we need a new facility for them so they can be able to do their activities and spiritual growth.”

All the funds from the Golf Tournament will benefit the new education community building for youth and children.

You can register online at www.iglesiacls.org or pay by check to CLS, 3104 Bryan Rd., Brandon, FL 33511. Deadline to enter is Monday, March 26.

The church is also looking for sponsors for the tournament. Single Player or hole-in-one sponsorship is $100, Gold sponsorship-$1,000, Platinum-$3,000 and Diamond-$5,000. More information on each sponsorship level can be found at www.iglesiacls.com.

Cristo La Senda Church is located at 3104 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 571-7174.