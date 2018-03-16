Topgolf Fundraiser Benefiting Teen Impact Program

On Sunday, March 25 from 2-6 p.m., Impact will be holding a fundraiser at Topgolf featuring a Hole in One and Beat the Pro Competition. The cost is $40 per ticket. Tickets are available for purchase through Eventbrite at https://impacttopgolf.eventbrite.com. Ticket sales benefit the Impact program, which promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens, parents, teachers, and other youth leaders through classroom education. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Bill Kagey at 600-9446 or bkagey@whatisimpact.com. Topgolf is located at 10690 Palm River Rd. in Tampa.

Special Exhibit On Reptiles At Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Visit the Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) for Reptilepalooza. Learn all about these cold-blooded creatures with fun activities and up-close encounters with live tortoises, snakes, skinks and alligators on select dates.

Now through Sunday, April 8 there will be an exciting array of reptile themed educational activities and exhibits. This will include a hands-on sea turtle triage and intake station each day.

Each weekend, the Aquarium will have a selection of live reptiles visiting. CMA will have gopher tortoises from FWC Gopher Tortoise Program; an alligator, Burmese python, blue tongue skink, African spurred tortoise, and a red footed tortoise from Amazing Animals Inc; as well as snakes and tortoises from Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife. All activities are included with general admission.

Live Reptile Schedule: Sunday, March 18 – Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife, Sunday, March 25 – Amazing Animals Inc., Saturday, March 31 – Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife and Sunday, April 8 – Amazing Animals Inc.

CMA is located at 249 Windward Passage in Clearwater. Visit www.seewinter.com.

Experience the Soulful, Hip Singing Of Choo Choo Soul With Genevieve

Experience Disney Junior’s Choo Choo Soul with Genevieve Goings, the soulful, hip, singing train conductor and Constantine ‘DC’ Abramson, the beat-boxing, break-dancing engineer on stage engaging children in sing-along’s, dance routines and lots of crowd participation as they perform all the hits you know and love- when it comes to the RP Funding Center on Saturday, March 31 at 4 p.m.

Genevieve Goings and Constantine ‘DC’ Abramson, the stars of Disney Junior’s ‘Choo Choo Soul,’ are entering their 11th year of entertaining preschoolers and parents worldwide. Born from the mind of a Silicon Valley video game developer, Choo Choo Soul began as a hip-hop/soul children’s album of music that “won’t drive parents crazy.” The album caught fire and the brand was acquired by Disney and developed into a live-action television interstitial paired with animation in 2006 that encouraged young viewers to get up and dance to the funky, urban sound. Choo Choo Soul began touring the country in 2007 and has performed for thousands of children in over 100 cities across the globe. With the wildfire success of the go-to duo for tots, Disney commissioned a release of the second studio album; a re-make mashup of Classic Disney hits.

Genevieve Goings is now the voice of Disney Junior the Channel and the host of the ‘Radio Disney Junior.’ Writing music for acclaimed brands such as Leapfrog and Fisher-Price, releasing a children’s clothing line with Walmart.com, and touring schools with her ‘Do You Know?’ Brand, Goings has solidified her path in the Children’s Market. Along with Choo Choo Soul, Constantine “DC” Abramson is an Entertainment Professional working with the NFL, NBA, and MLB through mascotting, choreographing, and fan engagement.

Tickets are on sale for $51, $29. Service charges may apply and are available by visiting the RP Funding Center Box Office or toll free 888-397-0100, and online at www.rpfundingcenter.com.