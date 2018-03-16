Breakfast With ECHO At The Regent

Join the team at ECHO of Brandon for a complimentary fundraising breakfast on Wednesday, March 21 from 8-9 a.m. Seating and breakfast will begin promptly at 8 a.m. Learn about ECHO’s programs to provide food, clothing, and back-to-work programs for over 13,000 neighbors per year, and how you can help.

R.S.V.P. to eleanor@echofl.org, or for more information call 685-0935.

Seffner Chamber Of Commerce To Hold Community Carnival

A ‘Seffner Community Carnival’ will take place on Saturday, March 17 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Railroad Industrial CU, located at 1209 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon (corner of Windhorst & Kingsway).

Save the Date, Local Charities Win…

Mark your calendars on Wednesday, March 28 for HAMBINGO at Hamburger Mary’s Brandon 7 p.m. Cost to play 10 games of Bingo is $10.

KDP focuses its fundraising efforts on children as Kids Depend on People. All proceeds from this and previous fundraising events will be distributed to local charities prior to May in time to share its activities with pride at National in June.

Reservations are recommended. Call 643-2110 and tell them you are with Kappa Kappa group when reserving.

Membership Recruitment For GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club

Please join the GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club for its membership recruitment event, ‘Come Grow With Us,’ on Thursday, March 22, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the club’s historic clubhouse at 129 N. Moon Ave. in Brandon. Membership is open to women of all ages who want to make a difference in the Brandon community.

For more information about this free, fun, and informative event, please contact Liz at 681-7612 or at esrw1@verizon.net.

Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group free of charge for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.

A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Beth Daniels Can-Cer Vive Loop Run/Walk

Help support The Beth Daniels Can-Cer Vive Loop Run/Walk; a medical fundraising event. In May of 2017, Beth Daniels was diagnosed with Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer. Daniels, a 40 year old mother of two, and wife to Felipe Daniels – a 12 year NCO Army Veteran who is now a civil service officer at MacDill AFB, is literally in a fight for her life.

Funds raised will help to ease the crippling financial burden that Stage 4, Esophageal Cancer has placed on her family. All registration fees and pledges go directly to the Daniels family. The event will be held Sunday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at Alderman’s Ford Park, 100 Alderman’s Ford Park Dr. in Plant City. For more information, to register or to make a donation, visit www.BethDanielsCan-CerVive.com.

Put On Your Dancing Shoes

Valrico Dancing will be holding a dance on Friday, March 16, April 6 and April 20 at the Knai Thomman Social Hall, located at 225 N. Dover Rd., in Dover. The dance will take place from 6:30 to 9:30. The cost is $6. Bring your own table service for your BYOB and snacks. The music will be by DJ Ken Miller.

Currently, dances take place on the first and third Friday’s of the month. This is a social ballroom and music will be varied to include waltzes, line dancing, swing, free style, slow, country and some Latin music.

Brandon Coin Club Hosts Coin & Currency Show

The Brandon Coin Club Inc., a 501(C) 7 non-profit organization, is pleased to announce its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, March 31 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.

There will be 30 dealers/45 tables – Free American Silver Eagle. Admission and parking are free. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12. Food will be available on site. Free appraisals and door prizes. ICG Grading Service will be in attendance and offering free verbal opinions along with $10 slabbing.

For more information, contact Jack Iaci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.

16th Annual Community Roundtable Golf Tournament

The 16th Annual Community Roundtable B. Lee Elam Golf Tournament will take place on Thursday, March 29 at Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club. Check in begins at 11 a.m. with a 1 p.m. Shotgun Start.

The cost of $125 for individuals and $400 for foursomes includes lunch and dinner.

You can pay online (submission deadline is March 16). Visit www.TheCommunityRoundtable.org or make your tax except check payable to: The Community Roundtable, PO Box 1061, Brandon, FL 33509-1061.

Founded in 1957, The Community Roundtable is al all volunteer charity assisting Greater Brandon area charities.