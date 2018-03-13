Dancers who are a part of Clogging Connection based in Plant City recently participated in The Florida Clogging Festival on Sunday, February 11. The festival was held at the Osceola County Fairgrounds.

Approximately 30 dancers hailing from Brandon, Valrico, Riverview, Plant City and Sarasota participated in the festival and received numerous high honors. The Clogging Connection dancers received 32 1st Place Awards, 15 Grand Champion Awards, one Team of the Day Award, one 2nd Place Award and four 3rd Place awards. The dancers range in age from four years old to over 40 years old.

Becky Conn is the Director/Choreographer for Clogging Connection. Conn explained what clogging is.

Conn said, “Believe it or not, it is not about wooden shoes. As a Clogger, we often get that question. Clogging is a form of dance that started many years ago in the Appalachian Mountains.

We take a lot of inspiration from other forms of dance such as tap, Irish step dancing, and square dancing. We wear a white leather shoe with two taps attached at each end. While learning how to clog, you learn different sounds and ways to move your feet with the rhythm of the music in order to clog.”

Conn has been clogging her entire life. “My grandmother, Deborah Conn, started Clogging Connection with my Uncle Jamie. They set the foundation for the rest of my team including my mother and then myself when I was born,” said Conn.

Clogging Connection has been in existence for nearly 32 years. “The one thing I want everyone to know is that cloggers are all one big family. I truly have never met people that are more accepting than the ones in the clogging world.”

Dancers with Clogging Connection have participated in festivals and events all over the area including The Florida Strawberry Festival, The Florida Opry, the Bluegrass Festival, chili cook offs, The Hillsborough County Fair and much more.

Their next competitive event is at the Dollywood Clogging Classic held in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee in May.

Clogging Connection is located at 507 N. Wheeler St. in Plant City. Classes are offered from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For more information, please contact Conn at 455-6814 or 752-1683.