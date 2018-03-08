Many Riverview residents have noticed a great deal of activity happening at the corner of Simmons Loop and Big Bend Rd. With more housing demand in the Southeastern Hillsborough County area, LandSouth developers are excited to reveal the new state-of-the-art apartment complex.

John Marling, Chairman of Investors Realty, Ltd., Inc./Village Partners is excited about the new development and how it will enhance the community.

“We are really excited now that we are out of the ground with our 264 unit, four-story elevator, interior corridor rental apartment community adjoining the expanding regional hospital,” said Marling. “We will be opening for our first tenants later this year.”

LandSouth is partnering with developer Simmons Loop Ventures, LLC a venture between Lindell Investments, Investors Realty Ltd., Inc. and architect, James S. Carr & Associates, LLC, for this gated, four building development. The proposed project is expected to be completed by Winter 2018. The apartment complex has been tentatively named ‘Simmons Loop.’

The buildings will feature elevators and interior air–conditioned corridors. The units will include high-end features such as granite counter–tops, kitchen islands, oversized tubs and washer/dryers in every unit.

In addition, this new community will offer residents access to resort–style amenities including an 8,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, 25 yd. swimming pool, BBQ picnic areas, a concierge desk and multiple fitness centers. The clubhouse and fitness center will be offering yoga, dance, kickboxing and spinning classes. There will also be a weight room, a lounge area with large flat screen televisions and a pet park. Conveniently located across the street from St. Joseph’s hospital and within easy walking distance of the new Big Bend Family Y.M.C.A.

“This will be a fun property,” said Marling. “It’s a great addition to the area.”

A leasing and management team is currently being put in place. There will be several floor plans available including one bedroom and one bath, two bedrooms and two baths, and 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The square footage ranges from 734 sq. ft. to approximately 1377 sq. ft. The average rental rate will be approximately $1,350. There will also be approximately 20 garages available on site.

Near the development is a 60,000 sq. ft. parcel of land that is zoned for retail or mixed use. The development is conveniently located near Publix, banking institutions, doctor’s offices and retail shopping.

For more information, visit www.investorsrealty.com.