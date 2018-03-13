Calling All Performers For Impact’s Got Talent Show

Mark your calendar for Friday, May 11 for the fourth annual Impact’s Got Talent show based on the hit television show America’s Got Talent. The family-friendly fundraiser kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale High School, located at 1700 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The grand prize is $250.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, April 8 from 1–5 p.m. at Dance Quest International, located at 853 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. Participation is for those in grades K-12 and talent acts such as but not limited to: vocalists, actors, dancers (solo, duets and groups) and musicians. To sign up for an audition time, please contact Jennifer Crum at 661-3236 or crummiej@tampabay.rr.com.

Impact’s Got Talent event tickets are $10 per person and available on Eventbrite.com. The evening will also feature a 50-50 raffle and silent auction. All ticket sales benefit the Impact program, which promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens, parents, teachers, and other youth leaders through classroom education. To be a sponsor, contact Angie Kagey at 264-9368 or akagey@whatisimpact.com. For more information, visit IMPACT’s Got Talent 2018 Facebook Event page or www.whatisimpact.com.

The LifeCare Network’s Annual Golf Tournament With Helicopter Drop

LifeCare’s annual golf tournament will be held on Friday, April 13 at the River Hills Country Club in Valrico. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and is followed by lunch and a helicopter golf ball drop. The shotgun start is at 12:45 p.m.

The registration fee is $150 per person and includes golfing, lunch, dinner, a Dri-Fit polo shirt, a goodie bag and contests along the golf course.

The LifeCare Network exists to lead those they serve to know Christ, protect the sanctity of human life and promote biblically based sexuality according to God’s plan for marriage. For more information, visit www.LifeCareNetwork.net.

To register or become a sponsor for the golf fundraiser, please contact Jessica Rickenbach at Jessica@LifeCareNetwork.net or 654-0491. The River Hills Country Club is located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico.

Sabbath Services At Congregation Beth Shalom

Welcome the Sabbath at Congregation Beth Shalom on Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follows. All are welcome. Join in on March 16 when the choir with join in and March 23 for a challah bake-off, Shabbat Sha-Challah. All invited to bring their favorite loaf and recipe. RSVP to Shiela Fishman at: gold17@verizon.net to participate in this event.

Page Turners – On Monday, March 19 at 6 p.m., come, eat and discuss this month’s book, A Two Family House. Light dinner provided.

Communal Second Night Sedar – On Saturday, March 31, join in for family Seder meal, songs and service lead by Cantor Friedler. Cost is $36 for adults and $16 for children aged 5-12. Free for children under age 5, no meal provided. Mandatory reservations by mail, e-mail or phone.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call for more information: 681-6547.

Mardi Gras Masquerade Gala Benefits Nativity Catholic School

The annual Nativity Spring Gala, the second largest fundraiser for Nativity Catholic School (NCS), benefits the teachers and children of NCS. It will take place on Saturday, April 28 at 6 p.m. at The Brady Center, located at 3319 Bayshore Blvd. in Tampa.

This year’s focus is on the teachers with a goal to raise $60,000, half of which is required to meet the current school year budget. The other half will be used to upgrade every teacher in the school with the newest portable technology.

The gala includes dinner, fully hosted bar, dancing, live and silent auctions. Be entertained by energetic performance of hot jazz of the 20’s & 30’s, Dixieland & New Orleans jazz performed by The Jazz Phools, with additional music provided by Sustache Music Events.

Purchase tickets at https://501auctions.com/ncsgala/tickets?type=15343. Admission ticket sales close on April 20. For more information, email Gala@nativitycatholicschool.org.

Scrapbooking Event

Holy Innocent’s Episcopal Church is hosting a scrapbooking event on Saturday, April 14 from 9a.m.-6 p.m. Registration fees include workspace, light breakfast and lunch. Bring your own supplies. There is plenty of room and great lighting. Registration fee is $35. Proceeds from this event will benefit Holy Innocents mission trips. The event will be held at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Register at www.hiepiscopal.org. Any questions, please 727-365-2300.

Holy Innocents’ Sixth Golf Scramble

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church will hold its Sixth Annual ‘Best Ball’ Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club, on Saturday, April 14’ , at 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the winning foursome as well as for Longest Drive and Closest to the Hole Contests. There are also Hole in One Prizes and a Putting Competition. The event will conclude with dinner, a raffle and silent auction during the Awards Ceremony. For individual and foursome registration as well as sponsorship opportunities visit www.hiepiscopal.org. All proceeds will benefit the mission and ministries of Holy Innocents Episcopal Church.

Girls Night Out Hosted By Local Home Based Businesses

Join in for a night of Wellness, Fashion and Beauty. It is hosted by Linda Foster (dōTERRA), Lori Wyatt (Beautycounter), Rowena Sjovall (vêtue boutique) and Sharen Hunziker (Premier Designs). This event is all about you.

Enjoy discussions that focus on your well-being, skin care, make-up, fashion and style. In addition to the various discussions offered, there will be giveaways and light refreshments provided. This evening is all about you so grab your favorite gal pals and make this night a fun Girls Night Out. FabYOUlous & BeYOUtiful will take place on Thursday, April 5 from 6-9 p.m. at Co-Work Landing, located at 522 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Admission is free. For more information, please join the Facebook Group – FabYOUlous and BeYOUtiful.

Impact’s Summer Staff Program Is Accepting Applications Now

Summer Staff is an opportunity for high school students (grades 9–12) to educate younger students (10+) about the importance of living healthy lifestyles and being role models of this lifestyle. The Summer Staff Program presents at local Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCA’s, Parks & Recreation Centers and churches.

It is an 8-week long program and provides over 100 community service hours for Bright Futures. The application deadline is Friday, March 30. Application forms and more information can be found at www.whatisimpact.com. For more information, contact Angie Kagey at 264-9368 or akagey@whatisimpact.com.