Second Annual Daddy/Daughter Mother/Son Spring Fling Dance

On Friday, April 13 from 6-9 p.m. join in for the Second Annual Daddy/Daughter Mother/Son Spring Fling Dance. This special evening is for children ages 4 and up and raises money for Autism Speaks Walk. It will take place at The Barn in Winthrop, 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview.

Dress up with your child for a special evening neither of you will forget. In instances where a parent is unable to attend, special adults are welcome (ie grandparent, uncle/aunt, etc). There will be dancing, desserts, raffle auction, photos and more.

Purchase tickets at www.amazingkidztherapy.com/spring-fling—charity-event.html. Each ticket is for one adult and one child and includes hors d’oueves, dessert table and photos. There will be one swag bag per child.

Tickets can also be purchased directly at Amazing Kidz Therapy, located at 4312 Bell Shoals Rd, in Valrico.

Autism Speaks is a national non-for-profit organization that works towards increasing family services, science, advocacy and awareness for the ASD community. Funding is solely generated from the fundraising conducted through events.

Contact Kathleen Pici at Kathleen.Pici@AmazingKidZtherapy.com.

Parents Night Out

Music Showcase and The Florida Academy of Performing Arts will be hosting a Parents Night Out Easter Party on Saturday, March 24 from 6-10 p.m.

There will be food, popcorn, games, prizes, crafts and an Easter Egg Hunt.

The Easter Bunny movie, Hop will also be shown. Children will also be participating in an Easter Egg Hunt. Be sure to bring a basket with the child’s name on it and each child will get to take home the eggs they find.

The cost is $35 per child ($10 for each additional child). There is limited availability. Call 685-5998.

A Special Evening For Fathers and Daughters At Campo Family YMCA

The Campo Family YMCA recently hosted its Second Annual Daddy Daughter Dance on Saturday, February 24. All dads got to enjoy a special evening of dancing with their little princess while enjoying delicious desserts and photo opportunities.

There were 134 father/daughter pairs registered (up 100 from last year). Chick-Fil-A donated the food, goody bag items and drinks. Mikie Magic provided animal balloons and a magic show and Power Productions provided the music and lighting. Paradise Booths ran the photo booth. The proceeds went toward the Campo Y’s annual campaign.

Campo Family YMCA is located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.tampaymca.org/locations/campo/ or call 684-1371.

Annual Strawberry U-Pick Benefits 4-H

Support the local 4-H at the annual Strawberry U-Pick on Saturday, March 17 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (rain or shine). The cost is 50 cents per quart (no limit).

You can also pick for free and donate to area food banks. Help is available for elderly and disabled.

The U-Pick will take place at Fancy Farms. GPS address: 1909 S. Wiggins Rd. in Plant City and follow the signs. Call 477-8332 for more information.

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Held At The Bridges

The Bridges Assisted Living Community will host a support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, family members and caregivers. The support group will meet quarterly on the last Wednesday of the month beginning Wednesday, April 25. Guest speakers will present on a variety of topics such as mobility, balance, cognition, medication, and nutrition. The purpose of the support group is to share information, offer mutual support and gain additional information from area experts. There is no fee to attend. Please RSVP to Janet at 413-8900.