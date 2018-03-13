If you are looking for a unique summer camp experience for your child this summer, then look at the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center (SYCC) in Apollo Beach. The SYCC is offering six weeks of marine-focused summer day camps for students who have completed the third through eighth grades.

The SYCC is offering three weeks of Saltwater Fish Camp, one week of Kayak Adventure Camp and new this summer, two weeks of Marine Science Camp.

The Saltwater Camps, offered in June and July, are geared for beginners who want to learn how to rig a fishing rod, tie knots, throw a cast net and stock a tackle box. As part of the Saltwater Camp, campers get to fish the mangrove shorelines of the Tampa Bay estuary.

The Kayak Adventure Camp, offered in July, is for youth who have completed grades six to eight. It will cover basic kayak strokes and maneuvers, rescues, orienteering, chart reading, water safety, habitat conservation and provide plenty of opportunities for trying out the new paddling skills they have learned. Campers will also learn everything they need to know to obtain a Boating Safety Education Identification Card.

The newest camp is the Marine Science Camp. This camp is offered in July and August. Dr. Kathy Guindon, Director of SYCC explained, “Students will learn about the animals found within various marine habitats. They will also use tools and techniques scientists use to study a range of marine wildlife from birds to fish. Games, experiments, crafts, recreational activities and sessions with a scientist will be used to connect students with the outdoor world.”

Dr. Guindon added, “The Center’s week-long camps are a fun way for students to learn about saltwater fishing, kayaking and more.”

Camps run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The registration fee for each camp is $190. Campers get a t-shirt, water bottle and a lifetime of memories. Space is limited. Spaces are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Dr. Guindon said, “The SYCC is a marine-focused conservation education center on the shores of Tampa Bay that provides exciting learning opportunities for youth and families. It is a part of the Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network, an FWC program dedicated to Creating the Next Generation That Cares about fish and wildlife conservation.”

For information, visit www.fyccn.com/SYCC_Summer_Camp.