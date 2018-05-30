Lithia area residents know that Cool Beans is a great place to stop in for a cup of coffee, meal, snack or glass of wine, but the FishHawk favorite, which celebrated it’s first anniversary last month, is also making a name for itself as a community hub.

“A year in, we really feel like we are a home base for FishHawk residents,” said owner Scott Corley. “We have worked hard to weave ourselves into the fabric of the community.”

Cool Bean’s menu is filled with items from locally owned businesses. Heavenly Creations has been offering chocolate treats to customers since the store opened last May and All 4 Macaroons recently added delicious baked goods to the many options available. Visitors can also enjoy varieties of Eddie Bull’s Cookie Dough and Stefano’s Gelato, both operated by area residents.

“It is important to us to support other small businesses,” said Marketing Manager Madison Corley.

The coffee shop also offers space to local entrepreneurs to promote their businesses. Classes, including cookie decorating and photography, take place regularly in the meeting room and Cool Beans employee Monique Kucera plans to start offering Spanish classes to children in the near future.

“My goal is to provide a small classroom setting where FishHawk’s elementary aged students can learn Spanish in a fun environment, which is also affordable to parents,” said Kucera. “Cool Beans has the perfect setting for this as I can use the Community Room while the parents can hang out at Cool Beans and enjoy their favorite drinks.”

One of Cool Bean’s most popular regular nights is the monthly Paint and Pour with Redline Paint Events where attendees can socialize and enjoy food and drinks while creating a painted masterpiece.

Many other local businesses have hosted pop-up shopping times in Cool Beans and anyone interested in scheduling an event, should contact Corley.

“Our focus is always on customer service,” she said. “We love that people keep coming back and we can get to know them, from their favorite foods and drinks to their family members and schedules.”

Search Cool Beans, Lithia in the App Store or on Google Play for the loyalty card and special offers. Cool Beans is located at 16132 Churchview Dr, #112 in FishHawk’s Park Square and can be reached at 643-1553.