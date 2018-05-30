The word ‘chiropractic’ comes from the Greek words cheir, meaning ‘hand’ and praktos, meaning ‘done’ – or ‘done by hand.’ More than 100 years ago, chiropractic methods were developed as a gentle and non-invasive approach to healing. However, manipulation of the spine dates back to the year 460 B.C., when Hippocrates, the Father of Medicine, noted spine manipulation as a way to treat certain ailments. Today, chiropractors manipulate the body’s alignment to relieve pain and improve function and to help the body heal itself.

Dr. Edward Johns, from Spinal Correction Centers of Riverview, has been intrigued by chiropractic care since his high school and college athletic days. He was introduced to chiropractic care as a result of sustained injuries while playing college football. The chiropractic care not only allowed for a full recovery, but he found himself more stable than prior to his injuries.

This experience was the catalyst in his mission to help others through chiropractic medicine. Originally from New Smyrna Beach, After earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Union College in Kentucky where he was on a football scholarship, he went on to earn a Doctorate of Chiropractic-Magna Cum Laude-from Palmer College of Chiropractic. Dr. Johns has treated professional athletes in the NFL, NHL, MLB, ATP and AMA.

Dr. Johns practice treats people of all ages including newborns, pregnant women (including his wife and child), the elderly and every type of patient in between to help them reach their whole wellness potential.

“My favorite part of what I do is changing lives,” said Dr. Johns. “I enjoy correcting issues and health problems that no one else has been able to fix for patients.”

Dr. Johns is excited to share a chiropractic solution that has been making a difference for many of his patients. “I use a technique called CBP (Chiropractic Biophysics) where we actually correct the curves of the spine on x-ray.”

CBP® Technique emphasizes optimal posture and spinal alignment as the primary goals of chiropractic care while simultaneously documenting improvements in pain and functional based outcomes.

